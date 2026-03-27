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Warehouses for sale in Otradnoe, Russia

сommercial properties
8
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8 properties total found
Warehouse 2 574 m² in Otradnoe, Russia
Warehouse 2 574 m²
Otradnoe, Russia
Area 2 574 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Krasnogorsk, Otradnoye village, Pyatnitsky…
$57,990
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Warehouse 2 575 m² in Otradnoe, Russia
Warehouse 2 575 m²
Otradnoe, Russia
Area 2 575 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Krasnogorsk, Otradnoye village, Pyatnitsky…
$52,841
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Warehouse 9 005 m² in Otradnoe, Russia
Warehouse 9 005 m²
Otradnoe, Russia
Area 9 005 m²
Floor 1
ID: w11957 Class A warehouse is offered for sale. It is located in the North-West of Moscow …
$19,05M
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Warehouse 1 511 m² in Otradnoe, Russia
Warehouse 1 511 m²
Otradnoe, Russia
Area 1 511 m²
Floor 1
A warm Class A warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, Krasnogorsk, Otradnoye village,…
$3,16M
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Warehouse 1 656 m² in Otradnoe, Russia
Warehouse 1 656 m²
Otradnoe, Russia
Area 1 656 m²
Floor 1
A warm Class A warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, Krasnogorsk, Otradnoye village,…
$3,46M
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Warehouse 9 216 m² in Otradnoe, Russia
Warehouse 9 216 m²
Otradnoe, Russia
Area 9 216 m²
Floor 1
Modern warehouse building rectangular shape, frame of steel metal, enclosing structures - sa…
$19,25M
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Warehouse 8 389 m² in Otradnoe, Russia
Warehouse 8 389 m²
Otradnoe, Russia
Area 8 389 m²
Floor 1
Modern warehouse building rectangular shape, frame of steel metal, enclosing structures - sa…
$17,53M
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Warehouse 1 944 m² in Otradnoe, Russia
Warehouse 1 944 m²
Otradnoe, Russia
Area 1 944 m²
Floor 1
A warm Class A warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, Krasnogorsk, Otradnoye village,…
$4,06M
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