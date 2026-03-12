Show property on map Show properties list
Warehouses for sale in Klin, Russia

сommercial properties
18
18 properties total found
Warehouse 4 587 m² in Klin, Russia
Warehouse 4 587 m²
Klin, Russia
Area 4 587 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class B warehouse for rent. Moscow region, Klin, Volokolamsk highway, 4, 1 f…
$55,920
Warehouse 10 500 m² in Klin, Russia
Warehouse 10 500 m²
Klin, Russia
Area 10 500 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for rent. Location: MO, Klin, 72 km from Moscow on Leningrad hi…
$146,856
Warehouse 31 500 m² in Klin, Russia
Warehouse 31 500 m²
Klin, Russia
Area 31 500 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for rent. Location: MO, Klin, 72 km from Moscow on Leningrad hi…
$440,567
Warehouse 7 056 m² in Klin, Russia
Warehouse 7 056 m²
Klin, Russia
Area 7 056 m²
Floor 1
Class C hangar is offered for rent. Moscow region, Klin, Volokolamsk highway, 4, 1 floor (No…
$84,201
Warehouse 4 719 m² in Klin, Russia
Warehouse 4 719 m²
Klin, Russia
Area 4 719 m²
Floor 1
ID: L5828 ЧВ Class "A" warehouse space is offered for rent. Location: Moscow Region, Klin, 7…
$65,999
Warehouse 7 920 m² in Klin, Russia
Warehouse 7 920 m²
Klin, Russia
Area 7 920 m²
Floor 1
ID: L5827 ЧВ Class "A" warehouse space is offered for rent. Location: Moscow Region, Klin, 7…
$130,280
Warehouse 42 000 m² in Klin, Russia
Warehouse 42 000 m²
Klin, Russia
Area 42 000 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for rent. Location: MO, Klin, 72 km from Moscow on Leningrad hi…
$587,423
Warehouse 6 048 m² in Klin, Russia
Warehouse 6 048 m²
Klin, Russia
Area 6 048 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for rent. Location: MO, Klin, 72 km from Moscow on Leningrad hi…
$76,332
Warehouse 21 000 m² in Klin, Russia
Warehouse 21 000 m²
Klin, Russia
Area 21 000 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for rent. Location: MO, Klin, 72 km from Moscow on Leningrad hi…
$293,711
Warehouse 1 900 m² in Klin, Russia
Warehouse 1 900 m²
Klin, Russia
Area 1 900 m²
Floor 3
A Class B Warm Warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, Klin, ter Leningradskoye highwa…
$883,476
Warehouse 6 048 m² in Klin, Russia
Warehouse 6 048 m²
Klin, Russia
Area 6 048 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for rent. Location: MO, Klin, 72 km from Moscow on Leningrad hi…
$76,332
Warehouse 3 600 m² in Klin, Russia
Warehouse 3 600 m²
Klin, Russia
Area 3 600 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for rent. Location: MO, Klin, 72 km from Moscow on Leningrad hi…
$54,523
Warehouse 4 719 m² in Klin, Russia
Warehouse 4 719 m²
Klin, Russia
Area 4 719 m²
Floor 1
ID: L5318 Class A warehouse space is offered for rent. Location: Moscow Region, Klin, 72 km …
$65,999
Warehouse 42 000 m² in Klin, Russia
Warehouse 42 000 m²
Klin, Russia
Area 42 000 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for rent. Location: MO, Klin, 72 km from Moscow on Leningrad hi…
$587,423
Warehouse 3 600 m² in Klin, Russia
Warehouse 3 600 m²
Klin, Russia
Area 3 600 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for rent. Location: MO, Klin, 72 km from Moscow on Leningrad hi…
$54,523
Warehouse 1 900 m² in Klin, Russia
Warehouse 1 900 m²
Klin, Russia
Area 1 900 m²
Floor 3
ID: w11259 Class "B" production premises are offered for rent. Total area - 1500 sq.m. Worki…
$7,194
Warehouse 6 048 m² in Klin, Russia
Warehouse 6 048 m²
Klin, Russia
Area 6 048 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for rent. Location: MO, Klin, 72 km from Moscow on Leningrad hi…
$76,332
Warehouse 7 920 m² in Klin, Russia
Warehouse 7 920 m²
Klin, Russia
Area 7 920 m²
Floor 1
ID: L5319 Class A warehouse space is offered for rent. Location: Moscow Region, Klin, 72 km …
$130,280
