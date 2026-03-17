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Warehouses for sale in Tver Oblast, Russia

сommercial properties
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6 properties total found
Warehouse 3 000 m² in Kalininsky District, Russia
Warehouse 3 000 m²
Kalininsky District, Russia
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 1
Class A heated warehouse is offered for rent. Tver region, Kalininsky district, Borovlevo-2 …
$27,691
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Warehouse 4 500 m² in Kalininsky District, Russia
Warehouse 4 500 m²
Kalininsky District, Russia
Area 4 500 m²
Floor 1
Heated Class A warehouse for rent. The announcement is relevant. Total area of 4500 m2, incl…
$41,536
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Warehouse 1 500 m² in Kalininsky District, Russia
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Kalininsky District, Russia
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1
A Class A heated warehouse is offered for sale. Tver region, Kalininsky district, Borovlevo-…
$1,05M
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Warehouse 1 500 m² in Kalininsky District, Russia
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Kalininsky District, Russia
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1
Class A heated warehouse is offered for rent. Tver region, Kalininsky district, Borovlevo-2 …
$13,845
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Warehouse 3 000 m² in Kalininsky District, Russia
Warehouse 3 000 m²
Kalininsky District, Russia
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 1
A Class A heated warehouse is offered for sale. Tver region, Kalininsky district, Borovlevo-…
$2,09M
Leave a request
Warehouse 4 500 m² in Kalininsky District, Russia
Warehouse 4 500 m²
Kalininsky District, Russia
Area 4 500 m²
Floor 1
A Class A heated warehouse is offered for sale. Tver region, Kalininsky district, Borovlevo-…
$3,14M
Leave a request
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