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Warehouses for sale in Odintsovo, Russia

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Warehouse 2 000 m² in Odintsovo, Russia
Warehouse 2 000 m²
Odintsovo, Russia
Area 2 000 m²
Floor 1
ID: w12097 Class "B" warehouse space is offered for rent. Location: Moscow Region, Odintsovo…
$37,315
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