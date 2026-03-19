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Warehouses for sale in Podolsk, Russia

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38 properties total found
Warehouse 1 076 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 1 076 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 1 076 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, Podolsk, Koledino village, ter Koledin…
$18,177
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Warehouse 2 118 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 2 118 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 2 118 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, Podolsk, Koledino village, ter Koledin…
$35,777
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Warehouse 3 615 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 3 615 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 3 615 m²
Floor 1
The ideal solution for your business: a spacious warehouse with an office and its own territ…
$53,652
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Warehouse 3 000 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 3 000 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class B warehouse for rent. Moscow region, Podolsk, Shamotnaya Street, 5, 1 …
$44,710
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Warehouse 2 003 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 2 003 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 2 003 m²
Floor 1
ID: L5632 In the class "A" industrial and warehouse complex, isolated premises with individu…
$3,90M
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Warehouse 1 042 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 1 042 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 1 042 m²
Floor 1
Light Indastrial In the production and warehouse complex of class "B+" for rent are offered …
$15,530
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Warehouse 2 907 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 2 907 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 2 907 m²
Floor 1
ID: L5636 In the class "A" industrial and warehouse complex, isolated premises with individu…
$5,67M
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Warehouse 1 900 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 1 900 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 1 900 m²
Floor 1
Room parameters: - Heating: Got it. - Floor type: concrete. - Gate: 2 to zero. - ceiling hei…
$23,846
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Warehouse 1 800 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 1 800 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 1 800 m²
Floor 1
Consists of two floors of 900 square meters, floors laminate and porcelain, there is central…
$32,191
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Warehouse 2 729 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 2 729 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 2 729 m²
Floor 1
ID: L4886 In the class "A" production and warehouse complex, isolated premises with individu…
$48,807
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Warehouse 53 216 m² in Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Warehouse 53 216 m²
Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Area 53 216 m²
Floor 1
Class A heated warehouse for rent Area: Total - 53 215 m2, office part - 5 357 m2. Advanta…
$1,03M
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Warehouse 2 084 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 2 084 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 2 084 m²
Floor 1
Light Indastrial Rental of isolated premises in the production and warehouse complex The co…
$31,060
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Warehouse 21 663 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 21 663 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 21 663 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, Podolsk, Koledino village, ter Koledin…
$408,939
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Warehouse 6 450 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 6 450 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 6 450 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse area is offered for rent. Location: MO, Podolsk, Mkr Klimovsk. The ceiling…
$111,802
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Warehouse 3 084 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 3 084 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 3 084 m²
Floor 1
ID: w10791 For sale is a production building located on the territory of the Podolsk Electro…
$3,10M
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Warehouse 53 216 m² in Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Warehouse 53 216 m²
Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Area 53 216 m²
Floor 1
Heated Class A warehouse for rent. The announcement is relevant. Total area 53,215 m2, offic…
$1,03M
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Warehouse 1 011 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 1 011 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 1 011 m²
Floor 1
ID: L5950 In the class "A" industrial and warehouse complex, isolated premises with individu…
$1,97M
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Warehouse 3 725 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 3 725 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 3 725 m²
Floor 1
A Class B heated property complex is offered for sale. Moscow region, Podolsk, Machine-Build…
$3,34M
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Warehouse 4 942 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 4 942 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 4 942 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, Podolsk, Koledino village, ter Koledin…
$93,296
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Warehouse 3 084 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 3 084 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 3 084 m²
Floor 1
A production building located on the territory of the Podolsk Electromechanical Plant is off…
$26,438
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Warehouse 3 724 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 3 724 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 3 724 m²
Floor 1
A Class B heated production facility is offered for sale. Moscow region, Podolsk, Railway st…
$3,46M
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Warehouse 1 500 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 3
We offer a warm Class B warehouse for rent. Moscow region, Podolsk, mkr Klimovsk, Lenin Stre…
$13,413
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Warehouse 9 927 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 9 927 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 9 927 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, Podolsk, Koledino village, ter Koledin…
$19,35M
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Warehouse 2 907 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 2 907 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 2 907 m²
Floor 1
ID: L5953 In the class "A" industrial and warehouse complex, isolated premises with individu…
$5,67M
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Warehouse 2 050 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 2 050 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 2 050 m²
Floor 1
A Class B heated hangar is offered for rent. Moscow region, Podolsk, Machine-Builders St., 7…
$23,845
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Warehouse 969 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 969 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 969 m²
Floor 1
In the production and warehouse complex "A" class, isolated rooms with individual entrance g…
$18,295
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Warehouse 9 927 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 9 927 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 9 927 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, Podolsk, Koledino village, ter Koledin…
$187,399
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Warehouse 754 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 754 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 754 m²
Floor 1
In the production and warehouse complex "A" class, isolated rooms with individual entrance g…
$13,491
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Warehouse 980 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 980 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 980 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, Podolsk, Koledino village, ter Koledin…
$1,91M
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Warehouse 18 144 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 18 144 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 18 144 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Podolsk, mkr Klimovsk, Communal street, 23…
$314,503
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