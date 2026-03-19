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Warehouses for sale in Balashikha, Russia

сommercial properties
26
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26 properties total found
Warehouse 4 455 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 4 455 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 4 455 m²
Floor 1
$7,45M
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Warehouse 9 777 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 9 777 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 9 777 m²
Floor 1
$16,21M
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Warehouse 5 322 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 5 322 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 5 322 m²
Floor 1
$8,90M
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Warehouse 9 765 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 9 765 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 9 765 m²
Floor 1
$16,19M
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Warehouse 8 914 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 8 914 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 8 914 m²
Floor 1
$14,78M
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Warehouse 4 459 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 4 459 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 4 459 m²
Floor 1
$7,46M
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Warehouse 5 307 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 5 307 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 5 307 m²
Floor 1
$8,88M
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Warehouse 10 623 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 10 623 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 10 623 m²
Floor 1
$17,62M
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Warehouse 1 100 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 1 100 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 1 100 m²
Floor 1
Class B storage space is offered for rent. Location: MO, Balashikha, 5 km from Novokosino on…
$16,394
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Warehouse 1 635 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 1 635 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 1 635 m²
Floor 1
step Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w13403
$3,14M
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Warehouse 1 095 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 1 095 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 1 095 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w13743
$2,01M
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Warehouse 3 054 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 3 054 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 3 054 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w13748
$5,59M
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Warehouse 980 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 980 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 980 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w13744
$1,79M
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Warehouse 824 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 824 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 824 m²
Floor 2
We offer for rent a warm storage room in Balashikha in close proximity to Shchelkovsky Sh. A…
$8,390
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Warehouse 3 654 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 3 654 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 3 654 m²
Floor 1
For rent, a warehouse complex with an area of 3,654m2 is offered Land plot of 0.46Ga in owne…
$11,981
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Warehouse 764 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 764 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 764 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w13751
$1,40M
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Warehouse 1 100 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 1 100 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 1 100 m²
Floor 1
ID: L4381 Class "B" warehouse space is offered for rent. Location: Moscow Region, Balashikha…
$16,400
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Warehouse 1 642 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 1 642 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 1 642 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w13746
$3,01M
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Warehouse 1 034 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 1 034 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 1 034 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w12919
$1,99M
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Warehouse 818 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 818 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 818 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w13401
$1,57M
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Warehouse 2 500 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 2 500 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 2 500 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm warehouse of class A+. Moscow region, g Balashikha, mkr Saltykovka, Nosovikh…
$44,710
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Warehouse 1 203 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 1 203 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 1 203 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w13402
$2,31M
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Warehouse 1 804 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 1 804 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 1 804 m²
Floor 1
step Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w12918
$3,46M
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Warehouse 602 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 602 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 602 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w13400
$1,16M
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Warehouse 1 527 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 1 527 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 1 527 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w13745
$2,80M
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Warehouse 1 959 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 1 959 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 1 959 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w13747
$3,59M
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