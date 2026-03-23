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Warehouses for sale in Orekhovo-Zuyevo, Russia

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2 properties total found
Warehouse 16 526 m² in Orekhovo-Zuyevo, Russia
Warehouse 16 526 m²
Orekhovo-Zuyevo, Russia
Area 16 526 m²
Floor 1
FEATURES _ The common square 16252 sq. m. _ 1 area: 763.7 m2, 715.7 m2, 140,7 m2, 146,4 m2, …
$201,417
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Warehouse 13 500 m² in Orekhovo-Zuyevo, Russia
Warehouse 13 500 m²
Orekhovo-Zuyevo, Russia
Area 13 500 m²
Floor 1
A Class C cold warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, Orekhovo-Zuevo, Kirov street, 5…
$27,423
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