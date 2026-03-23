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Warehouses for sale in Chekhov, Russia

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6 properties total found
Warehouse 1 533 m² in Chekhov, Russia
Warehouse 1 533 m²
Chekhov, Russia
Area 1 533 m²
Floor 1
Arenda stands separately 2-storey building in a capital heated building, high ceilings of 10…
$9,785
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Warehouse 2 036 m² in Chekhov, Russia
Warehouse 2 036 m²
Chekhov, Russia
Area 2 036 m²
Floor 1
A land plot in the mountains. Chekhov. The center of a large industrial zone. Against a mass…
$1,08M
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Warehouse 3 238 m² in Chekhov, Russia
Warehouse 3 238 m²
Chekhov, Russia
Area 3 238 m²
Floor 1
For sale is offered property complex located: Chekhov, Simferopol highway, 55 km from Moscow…
$2,21M
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Warehouse 1 900 m² in Chekhov, Russia
Warehouse 1 900 m²
Chekhov, Russia
Area 1 900 m²
Floor 1
ID: w12327 Heated hangar class B is offered for rent. Moscow region, Chekhov, ul 8-e Marta, …
$14,336
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Warehouse 24 160 m² in Chekhov, Russia
Warehouse 24 160 m²
Chekhov, Russia
Area 24 160 m²
Floor 1
We offer for rent a room of class "A" with an area of 12200 m2. Location: MO, Mr. Chekhov, v…
$356,399
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Warehouse 2 036 m² in Chekhov, Russia
Warehouse 2 036 m²
Chekhov, Russia
Area 2 036 m²
Floor 1
A land plot in the mountains. Chekhov. The center of a large industrial zone. Against a mass…
$9,867
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