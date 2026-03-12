Show property on map Show properties list
Warehouses for sale in Troitsk, Russia

31 property total found
Warehouse 20 432 m² in Troitsk, Russia
Warehouse 20 432 m²
Troitsk, Russia
Area 20 432 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter - June 2026. ID: w13765
$36,94M
Warehouse 4 905 m² in Troitsk, Russia
Warehouse 4 905 m²
Troitsk, Russia
Area 4 905 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter - June 2026. ID: w13770
$8,87M
Warehouse 1 048 m² in Troitsk, Russia
Warehouse 1 048 m²
Troitsk, Russia
Area 1 048 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter - June 2026. ID: w13762
$1,89M
Warehouse 800 m² in Troitsk, Russia
Warehouse 800 m²
Troitsk, Russia
Area 800 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 ID: w13760
$1,74M
Warehouse 1 635 m² in Troitsk, Russia
Warehouse 1 635 m²
Troitsk, Russia
Area 1 635 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter - June 2026. ID: w13764
$2,96M
Warehouse 1 204 m² in Troitsk, Russia
Warehouse 1 204 m²
Troitsk, Russia
Area 1 204 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter - June 2026. ID: w13763
$2,18M
Warehouse 781 m² in Troitsk, Russia
Warehouse 781 m²
Troitsk, Russia
Area 781 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter - June 2026. ID: w13774
$1,41M
Warehouse 4 063 m² in Troitsk, Russia
Warehouse 4 063 m²
Troitsk, Russia
Area 4 063 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 ID: w13758
$8,83M
Warehouse 3 052 m² in Troitsk, Russia
Warehouse 3 052 m²
Troitsk, Russia
Area 3 052 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 ID: w13756
$6,64M
Warehouse 3 100 m² in Troitsk, Russia
Warehouse 3 100 m²
Troitsk, Russia
Area 3 100 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter - June 2026. ID: w13768
$5,60M
Warehouse 3 270 m² in Troitsk, Russia
Warehouse 3 270 m²
Troitsk, Russia
Area 3 270 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter - June 2026. ID: w13769
$5,91M
Warehouse 609 m² in Troitsk, Russia
Warehouse 609 m²
Troitsk, Russia
Area 609 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter - June 2026. ID: w13772
$1,10M
Warehouse 2 067 m² in Troitsk, Russia
Warehouse 2 067 m²
Troitsk, Russia
Area 2 067 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter - June 2026. ID: w13766
$3,74M
Warehouse 6 540 m² in Troitsk, Russia
Warehouse 6 540 m²
Troitsk, Russia
Area 6 540 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter - June 2026. ID: w13773
$11,82M
Warehouse 795 m² in Troitsk, Russia
Warehouse 795 m²
Troitsk, Russia
Area 795 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 ID: w13759
$1,73M
Warehouse 1 606 m² in Troitsk, Russia
Warehouse 1 606 m²
Troitsk, Russia
Area 1 606 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 ID: w13754
$3,49M
Warehouse 829 m² in Troitsk, Russia
Warehouse 829 m²
Troitsk, Russia
Area 829 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter - June 2026. ID: w13777
$1,50M
Warehouse 2 041 m² in Troitsk, Russia
Warehouse 2 041 m²
Troitsk, Russia
Area 2 041 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 ID: w13755
$4,44M
Warehouse 1 011 m² in Troitsk, Russia
Warehouse 1 011 m²
Troitsk, Russia
Area 1 011 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 ID: w13757
$2,20M
Warehouse 1 034 m² in Troitsk, Russia
Warehouse 1 034 m²
Troitsk, Russia
Area 1 034 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter - June 2026. ID: w13761
$1,87M
Warehouse 8 172 m² in Troitsk, Russia
Warehouse 8 172 m²
Troitsk, Russia
Area 8 172 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter - June 2026. ID: w13775
$14,77M
Warehouse 602 m² in Troitsk, Russia
Warehouse 602 m²
Troitsk, Russia
Area 602 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter - June 2026. ID: w13771
$1,09M
Warehouse 818 m² in Troitsk, Russia
Warehouse 818 m²
Troitsk, Russia
Area 818 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter - June 2026. ID: w13776
$1,48M
Warehouse 2 236 m² in Troitsk, Russia
Warehouse 2 236 m²
Troitsk, Russia
Area 2 236 m²
Floor 1
A Class B production facility is offered for sale. d Moscow, Troitsk district, q-l 203, d 6 …
$4,41M
Warehouse 2 454 m² in Troitsk, Russia
Warehouse 2 454 m²
Troitsk, Russia
Area 2 454 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter - June 2026. ID: w13767
$4,44M
Warehouse 9 833 m² in Troitsk, Russia
Warehouse 9 833 m²
Troitsk, Russia
Area 9 833 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter - June 2026. ID: w13778
$17,78M
Warehouse 3 211 m² in Troitsk, Russia
Warehouse 3 211 m²
Troitsk, Russia
Area 3 211 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 ID: w13409
$6,98M
Warehouse 827 m² in Troitsk, Russia
Warehouse 827 m²
Troitsk, Russia
Area 827 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 ID: w12667
$1,80M
Warehouse 1 590 m² in Troitsk, Russia
Warehouse 1 590 m²
Troitsk, Russia
Area 1 590 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 ID: w12669
$3,46M
Warehouse 8 227 m² in Troitsk, Russia
Warehouse 8 227 m²
Troitsk, Russia
Area 8 227 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for rent. d Moscow, Troitsk district, Evseyevo village, 53, 1 f…
$192,394
