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Warehouses for sale in Khimki, Russia

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8 properties total found
Warehouse 3 429 m² in Khimki, Russia
Warehouse 3 429 m²
Khimki, Russia
Area 3 429 m²
Floor 1
1 et. 1,143 sq.m., 2 et. 1,141.6 sq.m., 3 et. 1,144.3 m2 The height of the ceilings is 1 et.…
$6,74M
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Warehouse 1 500 m² in Khimki, Russia
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Khimki, Russia
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1
height of ceilings: the working area is 7m2, in the skate - 9m2 (suitable for multi-level st…
$27,986
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Warehouse 5 184 m² in Khimki, Russia
Warehouse 5 184 m²
Khimki, Russia
Area 5 184 m²
Floor 1
1 et. 1,731 sq.m., 2 et.1,726 sq.m., 3 et. 1,727 sq.m. The height of the ceilings is 1 et. 9…
$10,19M
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Warehouse 2 000 m² in Khimki, Russia
Warehouse 2 000 m²
Khimki, Russia
Area 2 000 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class B warehouse for rent. Moscow region, d Khimki, mkr Skhodnya, Nekrasov …
$37,315
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Warehouse 2 000 m² in Khimki, Russia
Warehouse 2 000 m²
Khimki, Russia
Area 2 000 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class B warehouse for rent. Moscow region, d Khimki, mkr Podrezkovo, kv-l Ki…
$26,120
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Warehouse 1 721 m² in Khimki, Russia
Warehouse 1 721 m²
Khimki, Russia
Area 1 721 m²
Floor 1
1 et. 575 sq.m., 2 et. 573 sq.m., 3 et. 573 sq.m. The height of the ceilings is 1 et. 9m, 2 …
$3,39M
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Warehouse 3 800 m² in Khimki, Russia
Warehouse 3 800 m²
Khimki, Russia
Area 3 800 m²
Floor 1
A unique base is for sale, already 90% occupied by tenants, bringing stable passive income! …
$2,72M
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Warehouse 3 368 m² in Khimki, Russia
Warehouse 3 368 m²
Khimki, Russia
Area 3 368 m²
Floor 3
$7,45M
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