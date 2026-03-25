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Warehouses for sale in Stolbovaya, Russia

сommercial properties
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5 properties total found
Warehouse 2 116 m² in Stolbovaya, Russia
Warehouse 2 116 m²
Stolbovaya, Russia
Area 2 116 m²
Floor 1
Total area of the building: 2,116 sq.m. The size of the room is 18 * 110 m. Ceiling height -…
$26,286
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Warehouse 1 800 m² in Stolbovaya, Russia
Warehouse 1 800 m²
Stolbovaya, Russia
Area 1 800 m²
Floor 1
The total area of the building: 1,800 sq.m. The size of the room is 24 * 60 m. Ceiling heigh…
$22,361
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Warehouse 7 488 m² in Stolbovaya, Russia
Warehouse 7 488 m²
Stolbovaya, Russia
Area 7 488 m²
Floor 1
Area of ABK: 288 sq.m. The size of the room is 150 * 48 m - two spans of 150 * 24 m. The cei…
$93,020
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Warehouse 4 536 m² in Stolbovaya, Russia
Warehouse 4 536 m²
Stolbovaya, Russia
Area 4 536 m²
Floor 1
Open layout + ABC. Finished product warehouse. Sprawling. metal gate 2 pcs. The floor is con…
$56,349
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Warehouse 27 000 m² in Stolbovaya, Russia
Warehouse 27 000 m²
Stolbovaya, Russia
Area 27 000 m²
Floor 1
ID: w11670 Heated property complex of class B is offered for sale. Moscow region, Chekhov, S…
$24,85M
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