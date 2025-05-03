Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Central Federal District, Russia

2 148 properties total found
Office 221 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 221 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 221 m²
Floor 7
ID: o92773 Dear Buyer, we offer you to purchase in the business center "STONE Mnevniki, towe…
$1,29M
Office 233 m² in Islavskoe, Russia
Office 233 m²
Islavskoe, Russia
Area 233 m²
Floor 2
ID: o90787 Dear Buyer, we offer you to purchase an office of 233.4 m² on the 2nd floor as pr…
$1,35M
Office 321 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 321 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 321 m²
Floor 3
ID: o94126 Dear Buyer, we offer you to buy in the BC "Svyatogor II" office 321.1 m2 on the 3…
$1,21M
Office 1 056 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 1 056 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 1 056 m²
Floor 9
ID: L7861 Office with high-quality expensive finishing in the business center "9 acres" is f…
$2,35M
Office 401 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 401 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 401 m²
Floor 1
ID: o84671 Без комиссии. Предложение от собственника. Офисное помещение с отделкой Площадь:…
$1,69M
Office 1 200 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 1 200 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 1
ID: L10419 We offer rent of spacious and high-quality office spaces in hamowniki! We presen…
$159,716
Office 1 160 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 1 160 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 1 160 m²
Floor 2
ID: o34910 Без комиссии. Предложение от собственника. Офисное помещение с отделкой Площадь:…
$73,016
Office 2 088 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 2 088 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 2 088 m²
Floor 4
ID: L6004 I am selling an office 4th floor of 2,088 m2 in a new class A office project. AHEA…
$9,33M
Office 213 m² in Islavskoe, Russia
Office 213 m²
Islavskoe, Russia
Area 213 m²
Floor 4
ID: o90826 Dear Buyer, we offer you to purchase an office of 213.6 m² on the 4th floor as pr…
$1,28M
Office 1 717 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 1 717 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 1 717 m²
Floor 4
ID: o91652 Dear Buyer, we offer you to purchase an office of 1717.8 m² on the 4th floor in t…
$6,63M
Office 290 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 290 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 290 m²
Floor 4
ID: o94938 Dear Tenant, we offer you to rent an office of 290.0 m2 on the 4th floor on favor…
$11,785
Office 1 300 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 1 300 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 1 300 m²
Floor 4
ID: L5897 Office for rent in class A business center "Stone Towers". Premises without finish…
$105,520
Office 209 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 209 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 209 m²
Floor 1
ID: o89458 No commission. Free-use room with finishing Area: 209.1m², layout - mixed Floor:…
$3,37M
Office 320 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 320 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 320 m²
Floor 2
ID: o94146 Dear Buyer, we offer you to purchase an office of 320.8 m2 on the 2nd floor in th…
$1,03M
Office 376 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 376 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 376 m²
Floor 1
ID: o92190 Dear Tenant, we offer you to rent a free-use space of 376.0 m² on the 1st floor o…
$13,299
Office 700 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 700 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 700 m²
Floor 5
ID: o92192 Dear Tenant, we offer you to rent an office of 700.0 m² on the 5th floor on favor…
$12,245
Office 10 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 10 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 10 m²
Floor 10
ID: L8903 Unique offer on the market! Ready-made rental business in class "A" business cent…
$52,408
Office 1 247 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 1 247 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 1 247 m²
Floor 10
ID: o94934 Dear Buyer, we offer you to purchase an office of 1247.9 m2 on the 10th floor in …
$17,50M
Office 845 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 845 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 845 m²
Floor 4
ID: o92932 Dear Tenant, we offer you to rent an office of 845.0 m² on the 4th floor on favor…
$35,022
Office 71 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 71 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 71 m²
Floor 17
ID: L9143 Exclusive offer! The best investment offer on the market! Office block 71 m2 for …
$512,490
Office 1 800 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 1 800 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 1 800 m²
Floor 6
ID: o92431 Dear Tenant, we offer you to rent an office of 1800.0 m² on the 6th floor on favo…
$35,937
Office 491 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 491 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 491 m²
Floor 1
ID: L10401 We offer for rent a unique trading room in the heart of Moscow! Located just 250 …
$24,339
Office 222 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 222 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 222 m²
Floor 2
ID: o89051 Dear Buyer, we offer you to purchase an office of 222.1 m² on the 2nd floor in th…
$660,263
Office 8 608 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 8 608 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 8 608 m²
Number of floors 5
ID: L7569 A complex of buildings consisting of 2 buildings is sold. In walking distance from…
$21,01M
Office 1 711 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 1 711 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 1 711 m²
Floor 4
ID: o80125 Dear Tenant, we offer you to rent in the BC "Petrel" office 1711.1 m2 on the 4th …
$64,967
Office 1 300 m² in Khimki, Russia
Office 1 300 m²
Khimki, Russia
Area 1 300 m²
Floor 2
ID: L7069 Dear Tenant, we invite you to rent an office space of 1300 m2 on the 2nd floor in …
$21,674
Office 1 100 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 1 100 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 1 100 m²
Floor 5
ID: o94042 Dear Tenant, we offer you to rent an office of 1100.0 m2 on the 5th floor on favo…
$66,931
Office 2 365 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 2 365 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 2 365 m²
Floor 2
ID: O93659 Dear buyer, we offer you to purchase at the Svyatogor II BC office 2365.4 m² on t…
$8,36M
Office 533 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 533 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 533 m²
Number of floors 3
ID: L10222 Block rental for a long period. 3 floors and basement. - Favorable location. - Ca…
$22,613
Office 330 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 330 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 330 m²
Floor 4
ID: o92412 Dear Tenant, we offer you to rent an office of 330.0 m2 on the 4th floor on favor…
$18,110
