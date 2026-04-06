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Warehouses for sale in Solnechnogorsk, Russia

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3 properties total found
Warehouse 19 680 m² in Solnechnogorsk, Russia
Warehouse 19 680 m²
Solnechnogorsk, Russia
Area 19 680 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, d Solnechnogorsk, Chashnikovo, ter Chashni…
$348,411
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Warehouse 18 550 m² in Solnechnogorsk, Russia
Warehouse 18 550 m²
Solnechnogorsk, Russia
Area 18 550 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, d Solnechnogorsk, Chashnikovo, ter Chashni…
$328,406
Leave a request
Warehouse 24 320 m² in Solnechnogorsk, Russia
Warehouse 24 320 m²
Solnechnogorsk, Russia
Area 24 320 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, d Solnechnogorsk, Chashnikovo, ter Chashni…
$430,557
Leave a request
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