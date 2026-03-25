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Warehouses for sale in Elektrostal, Russia

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4 properties total found
Warehouse 2 600 m² in Elektrostal, Russia
Warehouse 2 600 m²
Elektrostal, Russia
Area 2 600 m²
Floor 4
2 freight elevators of 5 tons and 2 cargo lifts of 3 tons. There are also office and utility…
$12,112
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Warehouse 1 570 m² in Elektrostal, Russia
Warehouse 1 570 m²
Elektrostal, Russia
Area 1 570 m²
Floor 3
Placement for a warehouse or production. Equipped with utility, office and toilet rooms. The…
$10,239
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Warehouse 13 500 m² in Elektrostal, Russia
Warehouse 13 500 m²
Elektrostal, Russia
Area 13 500 m²
Floor 1
ID: w11364 A class "B" warehouse complex is offered for sale. It is located in the central p…
$5,59M
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Warehouse 2 080 m² in Elektrostal, Russia
Warehouse 2 080 m²
Elektrostal, Russia
Area 2 080 m²
Floor 1
A Class B cold warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, g Elektrostal, Construction Per…
$9,044
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