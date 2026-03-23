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Warehouses for sale in Ramenskoye, Russia

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3 properties total found
Warehouse 2 350 m² in Ramenskoye, Russia
Warehouse 2 350 m²
Ramenskoye, Russia
Area 2 350 m²
Floor 1
A class B heated production facility is offered for rent. Moscow region, Ramenskoye, Mikhale…
$25,958
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Warehouse 3 200 m² in Ramenskoye, Russia
Warehouse 3 200 m²
Ramenskoye, Russia
Area 3 200 m²
Floor 1
A Class B production facility is offered for rent. Moscow region, Ramenskoye, Mikhalevich st…
$31,722
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Warehouse 5 200 m² in Ramenskoye, Russia
Warehouse 5 200 m²
Ramenskoye, Russia
Area 5 200 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Ramenskoye, Mikhalevich street, 49, 1 floo…
$64,803
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