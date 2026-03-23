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Warehouses for sale in Bykovo, Russia

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9 properties total found
Warehouse 1 924 m² in Bykovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 924 m²
Bykovo, Russia
Area 1 924 m²
Floor 1
Class B warehouse is offered for rent. Location: MO, Ramenskoye, Bykovo village, 22 km from …
$27,921
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Warehouse 2 022 m² in Bykovo, Russia
Warehouse 2 022 m²
Bykovo, Russia
Area 2 022 m²
Floor 1
Class B warehouse is offered for rent. Location: MO, Ramenskoye, Bykovo village, 22 km from …
$29,339
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Warehouse 10 300 m² in Bykovo, Russia
Warehouse 10 300 m²
Bykovo, Russia
Area 10 300 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class B warehouse for rent. Moscow region, d Ramenskoye, Bykovo, Aeroportovs…
$136,339
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Warehouse 2 022 m² in Bykovo, Russia
Warehouse 2 022 m²
Bykovo, Russia
Area 2 022 m²
Floor 1
ID: L5279 Class "B" warehouse is offered for sublease. Location: Moscow region, Ramenskoye, …
$29,339
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Warehouse 1 700 m² in Bykovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 700 m²
Bykovo, Russia
Area 1 700 m²
Floor 1
Class B warehouse for rent The total area of the warehouse is 1700 m2. The ceiling height i…
$25,479
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Warehouse 5 260 m² in Bykovo, Russia
Warehouse 5 260 m²
Bykovo, Russia
Area 5 260 m²
Floor 1
Class B warehouse for rent The total area of the warehouse is 5260 m2, including 70 m2 of o…
$78,835
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Warehouse 1 924 m² in Bykovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 924 m²
Bykovo, Russia
Area 1 924 m²
Floor 1
ID: L5280 Class "B" warehouse is offered for rent. Location: Moscow region, Ramenskoye, Byko…
$27,921
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Warehouse 4 079 m² in Bykovo, Russia
Warehouse 4 079 m²
Bykovo, Russia
Area 4 079 m²
Floor 1
ID: L5278 Class "B" warehouse is offered for rent. Location: Moscow region, Ramenskoye, Byko…
$59,190
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Warehouse 4 079 m² in Bykovo, Russia
Warehouse 4 079 m²
Bykovo, Russia
Area 4 079 m²
Floor 1
Class B warehouses are offered for rent. Location: MO, Ramenskoye, Bykovo village, 22 km fro…
$59,190
Leave a request
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