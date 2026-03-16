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Warehouses for sale in Yaroslavl Oblast, Russia

Karabihskoe selskoe poselenie
15
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15 properties total found
Warehouse 1 500 m² in Karabihskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Karabihskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1
ID: L5851 ЧВ A production and warehouse building of the "LIGHT INDUSTRIAL" format is offered…
$11,249
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Warehouse 3 000 m² in Karabihskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Warehouse 3 000 m²
Karabihskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 1
ID: L5147 Production and warehouse buildings of the "LIGHT INDUSTRIAL" format are offered fo…
$22,498
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Warehouse 1 500 m² in Karabihskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Karabihskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1
ID: L5148 LIGHT INDUSTRIAL industrial and warehouse building for rent. Ceiling height - 8 m.…
$11,249
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Warehouse 1 500 m² in Karabihskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Karabihskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1
ID: L5850 ЧВ A production and warehouse building of the "LIGHT INDUSTRIAL" format is offered…
$984,280
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Warehouse 1 500 m² in Karabihskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Karabihskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1
ID: L5149 Production and warehouse building of the "LIGHT INDUSTRIAL" format is offered for …
$984,280
Leave a request
Warehouse 10 500 m² in Karabihskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Warehouse 10 500 m²
Karabihskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 10 500 m²
Floor 1
ID: L5848 ЧВ Production and warehouse buildings of the "LIGHT INDUSTRIAL" format are offered…
$6,89M
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Warehouse 3 000 m² in Karabihskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Warehouse 3 000 m²
Karabihskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 1
ID: L5150 Production and warehouse buildings of the "LIGHT INDUSTRIAL" format are offered fo…
$1,97M
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Warehouse 6 000 m² in Karabihskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Warehouse 6 000 m²
Karabihskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 6 000 m²
Floor 1
A Class B heated warehouse is offered for rent. Yaroslavl region, Yaroslavl district, Koryuk…
$44,996
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Warehouse 10 500 m² in Karabihskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Warehouse 10 500 m²
Karabihskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 10 500 m²
Floor 1
ID: L5151 Production and warehouse buildings of the "LIGHT INDUSTRIAL" format are offered fo…
$6,89M
Leave a request
Warehouse 7 500 m² in Karabihskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Warehouse 7 500 m²
Karabihskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 7 500 m²
Floor 1
The production and warehouse building of the "LIGHT INDUSTRIAL" format is offered for sale. …
$4,92M
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Warehouse 4 500 m² in Karabihskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Warehouse 4 500 m²
Karabihskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 4 500 m²
Floor 1
The production and warehouse building of the "LIGHT INDUSTRIAL" format is offered for sale. …
$2,95M
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Warehouse 3 000 m² in Karabihskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Warehouse 3 000 m²
Karabihskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 1
ID: L5849 ЧВ Production and warehouse buildings of the "LIGHT INDUSTRIAL" format are offered…
$1,97M
Leave a request
Warehouse 6 000 m² in Karabihskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Warehouse 6 000 m²
Karabihskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 6 000 m²
Floor 1
The production and warehouse building of the "LIGHT INDUSTRIAL" format is offered for sale. …
$3,94M
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Warehouse 4 500 m² in Karabihskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Warehouse 4 500 m²
Karabihskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 4 500 m²
Floor 1
A Class B heated warehouse is offered for rent. Yaroslavl region, Yaroslavl district, Koryuk…
$33,747
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Warehouse 3 000 m² in Karabihskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Warehouse 3 000 m²
Karabihskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 1
ID: L5852 ЧВ Production and warehouse buildings of the "LIGHT INDUSTRIAL" format are offered…
$22,498
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Property types in Yaroslavl Oblast

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