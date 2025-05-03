Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Russia

4 properties total found
Hotel 600 m² in Kabardinka, Russia
Hotel 600 m²
Kabardinka, Russia
Area 600 m²
Floor 3/3
I bring to your attention a ready -made business residential building with 21 guest rooms, l…
$2,24M
Hotel 2 000 m² in Lyskovsky District, Russia
Hotel 2 000 m²
Lyskovsky District, Russia
Area 2 000 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale a complex of houses in a picturesque place of the Nizhny Novgorod region, Lyskovsky…
$278,403
Hotel 670 m² in Gorodets, Russia
Hotel 670 m²
Gorodets, Russia
Area 670 m²
Floor 2/2
Selling a detached building 670 meters on a land plot of 6 acres, all in ownership. If neces…
$302,612
Hotel 15 m² in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia
Hotel 15 m²
Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 15 m²
Number of floors 3
Project from the developer! Hotel at the surrender 8 I am aimed, sinking the presence
$57,129
