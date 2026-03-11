Show property on map Show properties list
Warehouses for sale in Moscow, Russia

195 properties total found
Warehouse 5 518 m² in Moscow, Russia
Warehouse 5 518 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 5 518 m²
Floor -1
A heated production facility of class B+ is offered for sale. d Moscow, Ryabinova Street, 42…
$15,51M
Warehouse 1 440 m² in Central Federal District, Russia
Warehouse 1 440 m²
Central Federal District, Russia
Area 1 440 m²
Floor 1
Location: d Moscow, Krasnopahorsky district, Shakhovo village, 1f • 5-7 minutes to Ring Road…
$16,562
Warehouse 1 574 m² in Moscow, Russia
Warehouse 1 574 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 1 574 m²
Floor 2
We offer a warm Class B warehouse for rent. d Moscow, Ryabinova Street, e 37 pages 1, 2 floo…
$31,479
Warehouse 6 540 m² in Central Federal District, Russia
Warehouse 6 540 m²
Central Federal District, Russia
Area 6 540 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w13741
$12,15M
Warehouse 9 140 m² in Moscow, Russia
Warehouse 9 140 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 9 140 m²
Floor 1
The building is single-volume, heated, step columns 6x18 m., has high ceilings (up to 11.5 m…
$12,32M
Warehouse 3 270 m² in Central Federal District, Russia
Warehouse 3 270 m²
Central Federal District, Russia
Area 3 270 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w13738
$6,07M
Warehouse 9 140 m² in Moscow, Russia
Warehouse 9 140 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 9 140 m²
Floor 1
The building is single-volume, heated, step columns 6x18 m., has high ceilings (up to 11.5 m…
$237,494
Warehouse 205 m² in Moscow, Russia
Warehouse 205 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 205 m²
Floor 3
Class A warehouse is offered for sale. d Moscow, Stavropolskaya St., 41A, 3rd floor (South-E…
$524,785
Warehouse 2 236 m² in Troitsk, Russia
Warehouse 2 236 m²
Troitsk, Russia
Area 2 236 m²
Floor 1
A Class B production facility is offered for sale. d Moscow, Troitsk district, q-l 203, d 6 …
$4,41M
Warehouse 2 600 m² in Shcherbinka, Russia
Warehouse 2 600 m²
Shcherbinka, Russia
Area 2 600 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm warehouse of class B+. d Moscow, Shcherbinka, Simferopol highway, 12, 1 floo…
$41,864
Warehouse 2 250 m² in Moscow, Russia
Warehouse 2 250 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 2 250 m²
Floor 2
5 MW capacity Ramp and crane, it is possible to drive to the 1st floor of large-sized transp…
$38,811
Warehouse 2 000 m² in Moscow, Russia
Warehouse 2 000 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 2 000 m²
Floor -1
A Class B cold warehouse is offered for rent. d Moscow, Caucasian B-R, 57 p. 7, -1 floor (So…
$54,311
Warehouse 2 067 m² in Central Federal District, Russia
Warehouse 2 067 m²
Central Federal District, Russia
Area 2 067 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w13737
$3,84M
Warehouse 818 m² in Central Federal District, Russia
Warehouse 818 m²
Central Federal District, Russia
Area 818 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w13742
$1,52M
Warehouse 14 014 m² in Moscow, Russia
Warehouse 14 014 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 14 014 m²
Floor 1
The total area is 14 014 m2. Building "A" -11 746 m2. Building "B": - 2268 m2. Entrance grou…
$42,98M
Warehouse 5 151 m² in Moscow, Russia
Warehouse 5 151 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 5 151 m²
Floor 1
A heated production facility of class B+ is offered for sale. d Moscow, Ryabinova Street, 42…
$15,80M
Warehouse 78 100 m² in Zelenograd, Russia
Warehouse 78 100 m²
Zelenograd, Russia
Area 78 100 m²
Floor 1
The total land area is 13.4 hectares (7 plots). The area of buildings in the property is 78,…
$51,12M
Warehouse 829 m² in Troitsk, Russia
Warehouse 829 m²
Troitsk, Russia
Area 829 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter - June 2026. ID: w13777
$1,50M
Warehouse 2 268 m² in Moscow, Russia
Warehouse 2 268 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 2 268 m²
Floor 1
A class A heated production facility is offered for sale. d Moscow, Saltykovskaya Street, 24…
$6,96M
Warehouse 18 000 m² in Moscow, Russia
Warehouse 18 000 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 18 000 m²
Floor 1
The section under consideration is located in the South-Eastern Administrative District of M…
$7,67M
Warehouse 2 000 m² in Moscow, Russia
Warehouse 2 000 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 2 000 m²
Floor 4
A Class B heated warm warehouse is offered for rent. d Moscow, Caucasian Reserve, 57 pages 3…
$50,051
Warehouse 8 978 m² in Moscow, Russia
Warehouse 8 978 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 8 978 m²
Floor 1
Office and warehouse complex on the territory of the Moscow abrasive plant. 2 buildings buil…
$5,77M
Warehouse 1 034 m² in Troitsk, Russia
Warehouse 1 034 m²
Troitsk, Russia
Area 1 034 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter - June 2026. ID: w13761
$1,87M
Warehouse 1 203 m² in Central Federal District, Russia
Warehouse 1 203 m²
Central Federal District, Russia
Area 1 203 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w13733
$2,23M
Warehouse 8 172 m² in Troitsk, Russia
Warehouse 8 172 m²
Troitsk, Russia
Area 8 172 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter - June 2026. ID: w13775
$14,77M
Warehouse 3 001 m² in Moscow, Russia
Warehouse 3 001 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 3 001 m²
Floor 3
A Class B heated warm warehouse is offered for rent. d Moscow, Caucasian Parliament, 57 page…
$75,111
Warehouse 3 941 m² in Moscow, Russia
Warehouse 3 941 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 3 941 m²
Floor 2
A heated production facility of class B+ is offered for sale. d Moscow, Ryabinova Street, 42…
$11,08M
Warehouse 1 350 m² in Moscow, Russia
Warehouse 1 350 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 1 350 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, Khimki, Mkr Planernaya, 1 floor (North…
$27,609
Warehouse 1 635 m² in Troitsk, Russia
Warehouse 1 635 m²
Troitsk, Russia
Area 1 635 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter - June 2026. ID: w13764
$2,96M
Warehouse 4 063 m² in Troitsk, Russia
Warehouse 4 063 m²
Troitsk, Russia
Area 4 063 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 ID: w13758
$8,83M
