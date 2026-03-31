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Warehouses for sale in Vysokovsk, Russia

сommercial properties
14
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14 properties total found
Warehouse 8 640 m² in Vysokovsk, Russia
Warehouse 8 640 m²
Vysokovsk, Russia
Area 8 640 m²
Floor 1
Electricity: 75 kW per building (probably increased). Central water supply Central drainage …
$84,739
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Warehouse 5 760 m² in Vysokovsk, Russia
Warehouse 5 760 m²
Vysokovsk, Russia
Area 5 760 m²
Floor 1
Electricity: 75 kW per building (probably increased). Central water supply Central drainage …
$1,01M
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Warehouse 10 080 m² in Vysokovsk, Russia
Warehouse 10 080 m²
Vysokovsk, Russia
Area 10 080 m²
Floor 1
Plot: 21,713m2 Building area: 7 buildings of 1440 m2 Electricity: 75 kW per building (probab…
$1,77M
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Warehouse 4 320 m² in Vysokovsk, Russia
Warehouse 4 320 m²
Vysokovsk, Russia
Area 4 320 m²
Floor 1
Electricity: 75 kW per building (probably increased). Central water supply Central drainage …
$42,370
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Warehouse 1 440 m² in Vysokovsk, Russia
Warehouse 1 440 m²
Vysokovsk, Russia
Area 1 440 m²
Floor 1
Electricity: 75 kW per building (probably increased). Central water supply Central drainage …
$252,205
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Warehouse 8 640 m² in Vysokovsk, Russia
Warehouse 8 640 m²
Vysokovsk, Russia
Area 8 640 m²
Floor 1
Electricity: 75 kW per building (probably increased). Central water supply Central drainage …
$1,51M
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Warehouse 4 320 m² in Vysokovsk, Russia
Warehouse 4 320 m²
Vysokovsk, Russia
Area 4 320 m²
Floor 1
Electricity: 75 kW per building (probably increased). Central water supply Central drainage …
$756,614
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Warehouse 2 880 m² in Vysokovsk, Russia
Warehouse 2 880 m²
Vysokovsk, Russia
Area 2 880 m²
Floor 1
Electricity: 75 kW per building (probably increased). Central water supply Central drainage …
$28,246
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Warehouse 7 200 m² in Vysokovsk, Russia
Warehouse 7 200 m²
Vysokovsk, Russia
Area 7 200 m²
Floor 1
Electricity: 75 kW per building (probably increased). Central water supply Central drainage …
$1,26M
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Warehouse 10 080 m² in Vysokovsk, Russia
Warehouse 10 080 m²
Vysokovsk, Russia
Area 10 080 m²
Floor 1
Plot: 21,713m2 Building area: 7 buildings of 1440 m2 Electricity: 75 kW per building (probab…
$98,862
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Warehouse 7 200 m² in Vysokovsk, Russia
Warehouse 7 200 m²
Vysokovsk, Russia
Area 7 200 m²
Floor 1
Electricity: 75 kW per building (probably increased). Central water supply Central drainage …
$70,616
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Warehouse 2 880 m² in Vysokovsk, Russia
Warehouse 2 880 m²
Vysokovsk, Russia
Area 2 880 m²
Floor 1
Electricity: 75 kW per building (probably increased). Central water supply Central drainage …
$504,409
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Warehouse 5 760 m² in Vysokovsk, Russia
Warehouse 5 760 m²
Vysokovsk, Russia
Area 5 760 m²
Floor 1
Electricity: 75 kW per building (probably increased). Central water supply Central drainage …
$56,493
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Warehouse 1 440 m² in Vysokovsk, Russia
Warehouse 1 440 m²
Vysokovsk, Russia
Area 1 440 m²
Floor 1
Electricity: 75 kW per building (probably increased). Central water supply Central drainage …
$14,123
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