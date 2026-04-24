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Warehouses for sale in Tomilino, Russia

сommercial properties
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6 properties total found
Warehouse 5 504 m² in Tomilino, Russia
Warehouse 5 504 m²
Tomilino, Russia
Area 5 504 m²
Floor 1
A Class B heated property complex is offered for sale. Moscow region, g Lyubertsy, Tomilino,…
$7,11M
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Warehouse 4 165 m² in Tomilino, Russia
Warehouse 4 165 m²
Tomilino, Russia
Area 4 165 m²
Floor 1
Class A production and warehouse space is offered for rent Location: Moscow region, Lyubert…
$80,803
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Warehouse 1 700 m² in Tomilino, Russia
Warehouse 1 700 m²
Tomilino, Russia
Area 1 700 m²
Floor 2
There are 2 cargo lifts for 6 euro pallets, with a carrying capacity of 2 tons. The height t…
$18,138
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Warehouse 2 700 m² in Tomilino, Russia
Warehouse 2 700 m²
Tomilino, Russia
Area 2 700 m²
Floor 2
There are 2 cargo lifts for 6 euro pallets, with a carrying capacity of 2 tons. The height t…
$28,808
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Warehouse 7 923 m² in Tomilino, Russia
Warehouse 7 923 m²
Tomilino, Russia
Area 7 923 m²
Floor 1
Class A production and warehouse space is offered for rent Location: Moscow region, Lyubert…
$153,700
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Warehouse 2 960 m² in Tomilino, Russia
Warehouse 2 960 m²
Tomilino, Russia
Area 2 960 m²
Floor 1
Class A production and warehouse space is offered for rent Location: Moscow region, Lyubert…
$57,427
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