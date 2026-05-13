Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Residential
  4. Mansion

Mansions in Russia

;
Central Federal District
4
Moscow Oblast
3
Mansion Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Moscow, Russia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
Unique mansions on Sofia embankment with views of the Kremlin. Price on request.In the LCD "…
Price on request
Leave a request
Mansion 9 bedrooms in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Mansion 9 bedrooms
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Bedrooms 9
Area 2 200 m²
Country mansion of 2200 m2 is built on a spacious plot of 75 acres with perennial pine trees…
$3,41M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 000 m²
Country mansion of 1000 m2 is located on a plot of the correct shape of 40 acres next to the…
$6,48M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
Mansion in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Mansion
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 1 400 m²
The spacious mansion of 1400 m2 is built on a large plot of 69.2 acres next to the forest. T…
$2,85M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Russia

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go