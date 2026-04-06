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Warehouses for sale in Pushkino, Russia

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2 properties total found
Warehouse 5 500 m² in Pushkino, Russia
Warehouse 5 500 m²
Pushkino, Russia
Area 5 500 m²
Floor 1
For sale is offered a warm warehouse class "B+". The total area is 6500m2. Location - 1 floo…
$13,00M
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Warehouse 9 500 m² in Pushkino, Russia
Warehouse 9 500 m²
Pushkino, Russia
Area 9 500 m²
Floor 1
Offered for long-term lease - modern warehouse complex (2025) The ideal solution for logist…
$157,552
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