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Warehouses for sale in Vnukovo, Russia

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1 property total found
Warehouse 1 647 m² in Vnukovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 647 m²
Vnukovo, Russia
Area 1 647 m²
Floor 3
ID: w12384 An insulated warehouse of class B is offered for rent. Moscow, Marushkinskoye set…
$20,802
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