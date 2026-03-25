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Warehouses for sale in Tula Oblast, Russia

сommercial properties
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4 properties total found
Warehouse 5 000 m² in Mordvesskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Warehouse 5 000 m²
Mordvesskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 5 000 m²
Floor 1
Heated production building - 2 910 m2. Administrative and household building - 1 110 m2. The…
$2,61M
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Warehouse 5 000 m² in Mordvesskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Warehouse 5 000 m²
Mordvesskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 5 000 m²
Floor 1
Heated production building - 2 910 m2. Administrative and household building - 1 110 m2. The…
$24,845
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Warehouse 4 056 m² in Tula, Russia
Warehouse 4 056 m²
Tula, Russia
Area 4 056 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for rent. Location: Tula. Working height of ceilings - 12 m. Co…
$62,492
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Warehouse 1 650 m² in Tula, Russia
Warehouse 1 650 m²
Tula, Russia
Area 1 650 m²
Floor 1
We offer a modern class B warehouse in a complex designed in accordance with international s…
$29,069
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