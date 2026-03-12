Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Moscow Oblast
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Moscow Oblast, Russia

Podolsk
36
Domodedovo
24
Balashikha
19
Vidnoye
18
Show more
Warehouse Delete
Clear all
610 properties total found
Warehouse 1 034 m² in Tokaryovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 034 m²
Tokaryovo, Russia
Area 1 034 m²
Floor 1
Step columns - 12x18m Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w13785
$1,81M
Leave a request
Warehouse 100 000 m² in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Warehouse 100 000 m²
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 100 000 m²
Floor 1
Industrial Park "Novopetrovskoye" class "A" is located 78 km. in the west direction from the…
$153,98M
Leave a request
Warehouse 3 654 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 3 654 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 3 654 m²
Floor 1
For rent, a warehouse complex with an area of 3,654m2 is offered Land plot of 0.46Ga in owne…
$12,682
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 627 m² in Obukhovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 627 m²
Obukhovo, Russia
Area 1 627 m²
Floor 1
Offered for rent warehouse area of 1626.7m2 Warehouse area - 1479.2m2, office area 147.5m2 c…
$24,808
Leave a request
Warehouse 6 588 m² in Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Warehouse 6 588 m²
Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Area 6 588 m²
Floor 1
The owner rents a modern warehouse complex of class A, 6 588 m2 in the technopark "Svitino".…
$126,800
Leave a request
Warehouse 2 600 m² in Elektrostal, Russia
Warehouse 2 600 m²
Elektrostal, Russia
Area 2 600 m²
Floor 4
2 freight elevators of 5 tons and 2 cargo lifts of 3 tons. There are also office and utility…
$12,306
Leave a request
Warehouse 576 m² in Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Warehouse 576 m²
Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Area 576 m²
Floor 1
Warehouse 576 m2 - 33 km from Moscow. Forget about logistics problems! Grow up with us! Pro…
$981,415
Leave a request
Warehouse 10 500 m² in Klin, Russia
Warehouse 10 500 m²
Klin, Russia
Area 10 500 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for rent. Location: MO, Klin, 72 km from Moscow on Leningrad hi…
$146,856
Leave a request
Warehouse 2 000 m² in Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Warehouse 2 000 m²
Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Area 2 000 m²
Floor 1
Rent a warehouse of 2000 m2 is the ideal solution for your business just 33 km from Moscow! …
$37,863
Leave a request
Warehouse 11 200 m² in Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Warehouse 11 200 m²
Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Area 11 200 m²
Floor 1
Working height 13.2 m, columns of reinforced concrete; Parking spaces for freight and passen…
$201,197
Leave a request
Warehouse 3 270 m² in Tokaryovo, Russia
Warehouse 3 270 m²
Tokaryovo, Russia
Area 3 270 m²
Floor 1
Step columns - 12x18m Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w13790
$5,72M
Leave a request
Warehouse 5 840 m² in Ramensky District, Russia
Warehouse 5 840 m²
Ramensky District, Russia
Area 5 840 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class B warehouse for rent. Moscow region, d Ramenskoye, Zelenaya Sloboda vi…
$45,436
Leave a request
Warehouse 5 000 m² in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Warehouse 5 000 m²
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Area 5 000 m²
Floor 1
A Class B heated production facility is offered for sale. Moscow region, g Mytishchi, Sholok…
$4,16M
Leave a request
Warehouse 504 m² in Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Warehouse 504 m²
Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Area 504 m²
Floor 1
Buy your warehouse 504 m2 in 33 km from Moscow - Start your successful business!🔥Looking for…
$858,738
Leave a request
Warehouse 615 m² in Tokaryovo, Russia
Warehouse 615 m²
Tokaryovo, Russia
Area 615 m²
Floor 1
Step columns - 12x18m Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w13782
$1,07M
Leave a request
Warehouse 7 392 m² in Losino-Petrovsky, Russia
Warehouse 7 392 m²
Losino-Petrovsky, Russia
Area 7 392 m²
Floor 1
Production facilities are located on the 1st and 2nd floors of a detached building. Floor co…
$97,956
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 570 m² in Spas Kamenka, Russia
Warehouse 1 570 m²
Spas Kamenka, Russia
Area 1 570 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, Dmitrov, Spas-Kamenka village, River S…
$29,730
Leave a request
Warehouse 4 868 m² in Spas Kamenka, Russia
Warehouse 4 868 m²
Spas Kamenka, Russia
Area 4 868 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, Dmitrov, Spas-Kamenka village, River S…
$92,168
Leave a request
Warehouse 3 724 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 3 724 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 3 724 m²
Floor 1
1 floor of the production heated ship with an area of 3 724 square meters. Body size 24 x 72…
$29,029
Leave a request
Warehouse 3 000 m² in Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Warehouse 3 000 m²
Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 1
Working height 13.2 m, columns of reinforced concrete; Parking spaces for freight and passen…
$53,892
Leave a request
Warehouse 4 000 m² in Gorki Leninskiye, Russia
Warehouse 4 000 m²
Gorki Leninskiye, Russia
Area 4 000 m²
Floor 1
F-A: Class A warehouse area is offered for rent. Location: MO, Vidnoye, RP Gorki Leninsky. T…
$71,562
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 440 m² in Zabolote, Russia
Warehouse 1 440 m²
Zabolote, Russia
Area 1 440 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, Domodedovo, Zabolotye village, 101, 1 …
$30,063
Leave a request
Warehouse 7 020 m² in Mendeleyevo, Russia
Warehouse 7 020 m²
Mendeleyevo, Russia
Area 7 020 m²
Floor 1
A class A heated production facility is offered for rent. Moscow region, d Solnechnogorsk, R…
$110,750
Leave a request
Warehouse 864 m² in Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Warehouse 864 m²
Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Area 864 m²
Floor 1
Rent a warehouse of 864 m2 - only 33 km from Moscow! Great solution for your business! War…
$16,357
Leave a request
Warehouse 31 390 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 31 390 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 31 390 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Domodedovo, Danilovo village, 69, 1 floor …
$443,056
Leave a request
Warehouse 4 724 m² in Lobnya, Russia
Warehouse 4 724 m²
Lobnya, Russia
Area 4 724 m²
Floor 1
The warehouse area is 4,724 km. of them: administrative and household part - 451 sq.m., mezz…
$96,985
Leave a request
Warehouse 4 165 m² in Tomilino, Russia
Warehouse 4 165 m²
Tomilino, Russia
Area 4 165 m²
Floor 1
A class A heated warm warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, g Lyubertsy, Tomilino vi…
$78,856
Leave a request
Warehouse 7 923 m² in Tomilino, Russia
Warehouse 7 923 m²
Tomilino, Russia
Area 7 923 m²
Floor 1
A class A heated warm warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, g Lyubertsy, Tomilino vi…
$149,995
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 000 m² in Bolsoe Bunkovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 000 m²
Bolsoe Bunkovo, Russia
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1
Location: Moscow region, Noginsk, Bolshaya Bunkovo village, Proletarskaya str., 12 Area: 10…
$10,728
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 307 m² in Spas Kamenka, Russia
Warehouse 1 307 m²
Spas Kamenka, Russia
Area 1 307 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, Dmitrov, Spas-Kamenka village, River S…
$2,01M
Leave a request

Property types in Moscow Oblast

сommercial properties
offices
Realting.com
Go