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Warehouses for sale in Serpukhov, Russia

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3 properties total found
Warehouse 1 500 m² in Serpukhov, Russia
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Serpukhov, Russia
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1
A Class C insulated warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, Serpukhov, Pushkin Street,…
$7,302
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Warehouse 1 620 m² in Serpukhov, Russia
Warehouse 1 620 m²
Serpukhov, Russia
Area 1 620 m²
Floor 1
ID: w12275 Class C cold storage for rent. Moscow region, Serpukhov, Severnoye shosse, bld 3/…
$10,773
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Warehouse 6 480 m² in Serpukhov, Russia
Warehouse 6 480 m²
Serpukhov, Russia
Area 6 480 m²
Floor 1
A Class C cold warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, g Serpukhov, Northern highway, …
$43,093
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