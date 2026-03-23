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Warehouses for sale in Krasnogorsk, Russia

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3 properties total found
Warehouse 1 400 m² in Krasnogorsk, Russia
Warehouse 1 400 m²
Krasnogorsk, Russia
Area 1 400 m²
Floor 3
ID: L4979 Production and warehouse space is offered for rent. Location: Moscow region, Krasn…
$16,251
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Warehouse 1 400 m² in Krasnogorsk, Russia
Warehouse 1 400 m²
Krasnogorsk, Russia
Area 1 400 m²
Floor 6
ID: L5857 ЧВ Production and warehouse space is offered for rent. Location: Moscow region, Kr…
$16,251
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 400 m² in Krasnogorsk, Russia
Warehouse 1 400 m²
Krasnogorsk, Russia
Area 1 400 m²
Floor 3
ID: L5859 ЧВ Production and warehouse space is offered for rent. Location: Moscow region, Kr…
$16,251
Leave a request
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