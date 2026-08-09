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Warehouses for sale in Kommunarka, Russia

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9 properties total found
Warehouse 2 094 m² in Kommunarka, Russia
Warehouse 2 094 m²
Kommunarka, Russia
Area 2 094 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. d Moscow, Kommunarka district, square 3, 1 floor (South-W…
$51,889
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Warehouse 16 696 m² in Kommunarka, Russia
Warehouse 16 696 m²
Kommunarka, Russia
Area 16 696 m²
Floor 1
ID: w8511 The proposed price of the property includes: Modular-frame building (16695 sq.m.) …
$20,76M
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Warehouse 1 543 m² in Kommunarka, Russia
Warehouse 1 543 m²
Kommunarka, Russia
Area 1 543 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. d Moscow, Kommunarka district, square 3, 1 floor (South-W…
$38,223
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TekceTekce
Warehouse 8 186 m² in Kommunarka, Russia
Warehouse 8 186 m²
Kommunarka, Russia
Area 8 186 m²
Floor 1
The floors are a topping plate. ID: w13611
$170,468
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Warehouse 2 800 m² in Kommunarka, Russia
Warehouse 2 800 m²
Kommunarka, Russia
Area 2 800 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class B warehouse for rent. d Moscow, Kommunarka district, Mamyri village, 8…
$56,230
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Warehouse 7 035 m² in Kommunarka, Russia
Warehouse 7 035 m²
Kommunarka, Russia
Area 7 035 m²
Floor 1
The new Class A warehouse is available for rent. Suitable for production purposes (light pro…
$174,299
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Warehouse 2 106 m² in Kommunarka, Russia
Warehouse 2 106 m²
Kommunarka, Russia
Area 2 106 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. d Moscow, Kommunarka district, square 3, 1 floor (South-W…
$52,174
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Warehouse 2 241 m² in Kommunarka, Russia
Warehouse 2 241 m²
Kommunarka, Russia
Area 2 241 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. d Moscow, Kommunarka district, square 3, 1 floor (South-W…
$55,512
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Warehouse 14 307 m² in Kommunarka, Russia
Warehouse 14 307 m²
Kommunarka, Russia
Area 14 307 m²
Floor 1
Total area of the warehouse complex: 14,307.42 m2 Warehouse mark 0 - 8 401.71 m2, Rampa, ram…
$354,470
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