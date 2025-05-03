Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Commercial
  4. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Russia

Volga Federal District
6
Saratov Oblast
6
Saratov
6
Warehouse Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Warehouse 195 m² in Saratov, Russia
Warehouse 195 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 195 m²
A part of the building with tenants is offered for purchase. The first floor is occupied by …
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 200 m² in Saratov, Russia
Warehouse 1 200 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 1 200 m²
We offer for purchase a multifunctional facility in Sokur Location: Sokursky tract, 9. Desc…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 50 m² in Saratov, Russia
Warehouse 50 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 50 m²
We offer for sale a detached store of 50.2 m2 at the intersection of Bolshaya Gornaya and Kh…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 135 m² in Saratov, Russia
Warehouse 135 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 135 m²
We offer for sale a premises of 135 m2, in the central part of the city, on Moskovskaya Stre…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 668 m² in Saratov, Russia
Warehouse 1 668 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 1 668 m²
Investment proposal: a complex of commercial properties in the Upper Market with existing te…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 11 544 m² in Saratov, Russia
Warehouse 11 544 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 11 544 m²
We offer for purchase a facility on the territory of an industrial base, including a warehou…
Price on request
Leave a request

Property types in Russia

сommercial property
hotels
offices
manufacture buildings
investment properties
Realting.com
Go