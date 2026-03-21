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Warehouses for sale in Domodedovo, Russia

сommercial properties
23
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23 properties total found
Warehouse 9 820 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 9 820 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 9 820 m²
Floor 1
Rent a modern heated warehouse class "A" We offer a quality heated warehouse class "A". The…
$142,486
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Warehouse 19 640 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 19 640 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 19 640 m²
Floor 1
Heated Class A warehouse for rent. The announcement is relevant. Total area of 19,640 m2, me…
$284,972
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Warehouse 13 390 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 13 390 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 13 390 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Domodedovo, Danilovo village, 69, 1 floor …
$173,821
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Warehouse 16 441 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 16 441 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 16 441 m²
Floor 1
warehouse complex with a total area of 16,441.2 sq. m., with dimensions in the extreme axes:…
$25,49M
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Warehouse 9 026 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 9 026 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 9 026 m²
Floor 1
A class A heated warm warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, d Domodedovo, mkr White …
$149,126
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Warehouse 2 000 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 2 000 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 2 000 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm warehouse of class B+. Moscow region, d Domodedovo, mr Vostryakovo, ter Tric…
$25,150
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Warehouse 1 970 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 970 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 1 970 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, d Domodedovo, mkr Severny, Logistical str.…
$29,728
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Warehouse 4 800 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 4 800 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 4 800 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm warehouse of class B+. Moscow region, d Domodedovo, mr Vostryakovo, ter Tric…
$60,361
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Warehouse 9 820 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 9 820 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 9 820 m²
Floor 1
Heated Class A warehouse for rent. The announcement is relevant. Total area of 9820 m2, mezz…
$142,486
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Warehouse 940 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 940 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 940 m²
Floor 1
Professional warehouse of class A responsible storage in Domodedovo. Advantages of location:…
$13,094
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Warehouse 10 026 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 10 026 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 10 026 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, d Domodedovo, mkr White Stolby, Lermontov …
$159,731
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Warehouse 54 000 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 54 000 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 54 000 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Domodedovo, Danilovo village, 69, 1 floor …
$700,996
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Warehouse 7 000 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 7 000 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 7 000 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, d Domodedovo, mr Vostryakovo, ter Tricolor…
$101,568
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Warehouse 1 000 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 000 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1
Warehouse 1 440 m2 of class B from the owner Located near the Kashirskoye highway, 30 km fr…
$11,608
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Warehouse 625 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 625 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 625 m²
Floor 1
Professional warehouse of class A responsible storage in Domodedovo. Advantages of location:…
$8,706
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Warehouse 100 000 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 100 000 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 100 000 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Domodedovo, Danilovo village, 69, 1 floor …
$1,36M
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Warehouse 19 640 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 19 640 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 19 640 m²
Floor 1
Rent a modern heated warehouse class "A" We offer a quality heated warehouse class "A". The…
$284,972
Leave a request
Warehouse 31 390 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 31 390 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 31 390 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Domodedovo, Danilovo village, 69, 1 floor …
$407,486
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Warehouse 18 000 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 18 000 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 18 000 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Domodedovo, Danilovo village, 69, 1 floor …
$233,665
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Warehouse 12 792 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 12 792 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 12 792 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse with a total area of 12792 m2 is offered for rent. Location: MO, Domodedov…
$203,799
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Warehouse 1 900 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 900 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 1 900 m²
Floor 1
Professional warehouse of class A responsible storage in Domodedovo. Advantages of location:…
$26,466
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Warehouse 19 640 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 19 640 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 19 640 m²
Floor 1
Heated Class A warehouse for rent. The announcement is relevant. 8 km from Moscow Total area…
$284,972
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Warehouse 9 026 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 9 026 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 9 026 m²
Floor 1
A class A heated warm warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, d Domodedovo, mkr White …
$149,126
Leave a request
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