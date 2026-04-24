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Warehouses for sale in Stupino, Russia

сommercial properties
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6 properties total found
Warehouse 1 577 m² in Stupino, Russia
Warehouse 1 577 m²
Stupino, Russia
Area 1 577 m²
Floor 1
ID: L7385 Total area of ​​the premises is 1576.50 m2. The premises have 7 floors with a gall…
$3,731
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Warehouse 4 707 m² in Stupino, Russia
Warehouse 4 707 m²
Stupino, Russia
Area 4 707 m²
Floor 1
A production and warehouse area of 4706.5 m2 is offered for rent. Location: MO, Stupino, 80 …
$55,694
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Warehouse 2 777 m² in Stupino, Russia
Warehouse 2 777 m²
Stupino, Russia
Area 2 777 m²
Floor 1
We offer a cold warehouse with an area of 2776.8 m2. Location: MO, Stupino, 80 km from MKAD …
$21,906
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Warehouse 6 696 m² in Stupino, Russia
Warehouse 6 696 m²
Stupino, Russia
Area 6 696 m²
Floor 1
A production and warehouse area of 6696 m2 is offered for rent. Location: MO, Stupino, 80 km…
$79,237
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Warehouse 3 441 m² in Stupino, Russia
Warehouse 3 441 m²
Stupino, Russia
Area 3 441 m²
Floor 1
A warehouse with a total area of 3441 m2 is offered for rent. Located in the south of the Mo…
$40,719
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Warehouse 2 220 m² in Stupino, Russia
Warehouse 2 220 m²
Stupino, Russia
Area 2 220 m²
Floor 1
A Class B heated warm warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, Stupino, Transport stree…
$26,270
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