Warehouses for sale in Lobnya, Russia

Warehouse 4 724 m² in Lobnya, Russia
Warehouse 4 724 m²
Lobnya, Russia
Area 4 724 m²
Floor 1
The warehouse area is 4,724 km. of them: administrative and household part - 451 sq.m., mezz…
$98,199
Warehouse 96 000 m² in Lobnya, Russia
Warehouse 96 000 m²
Lobnya, Russia
Area 96 000 m²
Floor 1
Warehouse complex with a total area of 96 000 sq m - 1st stage Ceiling height: 14.5 m; Floor…
$2,00M
Warehouse 24 543 m² in Lobnya, Russia
Warehouse 24 543 m²
Lobnya, Russia
Area 24 543 m²
Floor 1
Heated Class A warehouse for rent. The announcement is relevant. Total area of 24543 m2, inc…
$510,182
Warehouse 4 700 m² in Lobnya, Russia
Warehouse 4 700 m²
Lobnya, Russia
Area 4 700 m²
Floor 1
ID: L2452 A new class "B+" warehouse with an area of ​​4,700 m2 is offered for rent. Locatio…
$75,077
Warehouse 11 118 m² in Lobnya, Russia
Warehouse 11 118 m²
Lobnya, Russia
Area 11 118 m²
Floor 1
Heated Class A warehouse for rent. The announcement is relevant. Total area of 11,118 m2, in…
$231,113
Warehouse 13 425 m² in Lobnya, Russia
Warehouse 13 425 m²
Lobnya, Russia
Area 13 425 m²
Floor 1
Class "A" warehouse for rent The total area is 13,425 m2 including: - Mezzanine - 902 m2 Of…
$279,069
Warehouse 13 425 m² in Lobnya, Russia
Warehouse 13 425 m²
Lobnya, Russia
Area 13 425 m²
Floor 1
Heated Class A warehouse for rent. The announcement is relevant. Total area of 13425 m2, inc…
$279,069
Warehouse 96 000 m² in Lobnya, Russia
Warehouse 96 000 m²
Lobnya, Russia
Area 96 000 m²
Floor 1
Class "A" warehouse for rent The total area is 40,000 m2, Technical specifications: - Floo…
$2,00M
Warehouse 24 543 m² in Lobnya, Russia
Warehouse 24 543 m²
Lobnya, Russia
Area 24 543 m²
Floor 1
Class "A" warehouse for rent The total area is 24,543 m2, including: - Mezzanine - 1804 m2 …
$510,182
Warehouse 11 118 m² in Lobnya, Russia
Warehouse 11 118 m²
Lobnya, Russia
Area 11 118 m²
Floor 1
Class "A" warehouse for rent The total area is 11 118 m2, including: - Mezzanine - 902 m2 O…
$231,113
Warehouse 4 700 m² in Lobnya, Russia
Warehouse 4 700 m²
Lobnya, Russia
Area 4 700 m²
Floor 1
ID: L5868 ЧВ A new class "B+" warehouse with an area of ​​4700 m2 is offered for rent. Locat…
$75,077
