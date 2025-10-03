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Резиденция GOLEM

Golem, Албания
от
$115,714
от
$1,446/м²
;
5
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ID: 34986
ID новостройки на Realting
Дата обновления: 21.03.2026

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Албания
  • Область / штат
    Центральная Албания
  • Район
    Тирана (область)
  • Город
    Bashkia Kavaje
  • Деревня
    Golem

Характеристики объекта

Параметры объекта

  • Год сдачи
    Год сдачи
    2026

О комплексе

1+1 Apartment for Sale (Under Construction) – Golem, Durrës

A 1+1 apartment is offered for sale, currently under construction, located in the highly sought-after area of Golem, Durrës.

The apartment has a total surface of 80 m² and is organized into a living room with kitchen, 1 bedroom, and functional spaces, offering comfort and a practical layout for living or holiday use.

The property is situated in a rapidly developing coastal area, ideal for both residence and investment, with easy access to the beach and various services.

Details:

  • Typology: 1+1
  • Surface: 80 m²
  • Status: Under construction
  • Location: Golem, Durrës
  • Price: 1250 € / m²

Payment is also accepted via clearing.

A great investment opportunity in one of the most preferred coastal areas.

Местонахождение на карте

Golem, Албания
Продуктовые магазины
Транспорт

Калькулятор ипотеки

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Резиденция GOLEM
Golem, Албания
от
$115,714
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