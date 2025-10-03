  1. Realting.com
  4. Жилой комплекс Orange privè residence

Жилой комплекс Orange privè residence

Kryevidh, Албания
Цена по запросу
8
ID: 32766
ID новостройки на Realting
Дата обновления: 29.10.2025

Местонахождение

  • Страна
    Албания
  • Область / штат
    Центральная Албания
  • Район
    Тирана (область)
  • Город
    Bashkia Rrogozhine
  • Деревня
    Kryevidh

Характеристики объекта

Параметры объекта

  • Класс
    Класс
    Премиум-класс
  • Тип строения новостройки
    Тип строения новостройки
    Кирпичный
  • Год сдачи
    Год сдачи
    2025
  • Варианты отделки
    Варианты отделки
    С отделкой
  • Количество этажей
    Количество этажей
    2

Элементы интерьера

Особенности системы безопасности:

  • Охрана

Элементы экстерьера

Особенности парковки:

  • Паркинг

Особенности экстерьера:

  • Бассейн
  • Огороженная территория

О комплексе

Exclusive Villa for sale in "Orange Privè Rezidence" in the heart of Spille, 600 m from the sea 📍 Only 600 meters from the sea in the area known as Orange Street we offer you a private residence with 6 villas located in the middle of nature and greenery surrounded by olive trees, picturesque hills and a distance from the sea of ​​600 m. 🏠 Features (for 1 villa) ✨ Modern 2-storey building and functional organization: ✅ Total construction area 167 m² ✅ Private plot 350 m² ✅ Modern 2-storey structure ✅ Dedicated swimming pool for each villa ✅ Parking space for 2 cars ✅ Green courtyard and relaxation area 💡 Interior organization: 🔸 Spacious living room with access to the pool area 🔸 Complex with 6 villas, each with its own pool 🔸 Modern open kitchen 🔸 3 comfortable bedrooms 🔸 2 complete bathrooms 🔸 Laundry 💰 Installment payment option: 🔹 20% down payment 🔹 40% during construction 🔹 40% upon handover of keys Price ‼️ €270,000‼️

Experience the luxury of a life by the sea in one of the most sought-after areas of the Albanian coast. Ideal for family residence or long-term investment. Discover the luxury, tranquility and comfort that only Spilleja can offer you! 🌊🌿 🏖️ Why Spilleja? Spilleja is one of the hidden gems of the Albanian coast – a constantly developing tourist area, which combines untouched nature, new infrastructure, family beach and excellent investment opportunities. 🔹 Wide and clean beach 🔹 Healthy air and absolute tranquility 🔹 Dense pine forest along the entire coastline 🔹 Traditional restaurants and modern beach bars 🔹 Only 45 minutes from Tirana 🔹 Premium area for tourism investments in progress 🌟 Perfect for: ✔️ Family home all year round ✔️ Summer vacations on your private property ✔️ Investment with high potential for seasonal rental 📲 Don't miss the opportunity to become the owner of a piece of paradise in Spille! Contact now for a visit and additional details.


📞Kontakto tani:0693281833
/> 🌐www.iguanaimobiliare.com 

Местонахождение на карте

Kryevidh, Албания
Еда и напитки

Перейти
