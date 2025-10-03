  1. Realting.com
  2. Албания
  3. Влёра
  4. Квартира в новостройке One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage

Квартира в новостройке One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage

Orikum, Албания
Цена по запросу
Оплата криптовалютой
;
11
Оставить заявку
ID: 32832
ID новостройки на Realting
Дата обновления: 05.11.2025

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Албания
  • Область / штат
    Южная Албания
  • Район
    Влёра (область)
  • Город
    Влёра
  • Город
    Orikum

Характеристики объекта

Параметры объекта

  • Год сдачи
    Год сдачи
    2025
  • Варианты отделки
    Варианты отделки
    С отделкой

О комплексе

LOCATION

Situated in the heart of Orikum, within cadastral zone no. 3140, Orikum Bay Residences emerges as a new benchmark for coastal living — a perfect blend of Mediterranean charm, architectural tradition, and modern comfort.
This area, shaped by transformation after the 1990s, now stands as one of the most promising destinations for investment, tourism, and sustainable development in southern Albania.

Encircled by gentle hills and overlooking the Ionian coast, the project enjoys a privileged position — just minutes from the Orikum Marina and the ancient city’s archaeological park. The surrounding natural beauty, framed by vineyards, olive groves, and mountain silhouettes, creates a truly picturesque setting for a modern residential and hospitality complex.

ARCHITECTURAL ELEMENTS

Inspired by the authentic character of Orikum and nearby Tragjas, the project pays homage to local architecture through the reinterpretation of the arch — a symbolic element found in the stone walls and old port structures of the region.
This motif becomes the visual rhythm of the façade, creating depth, shade, and intimacy while preserving the harmony between structure and nature.

The base of the buildings is clad in natural stone — grounding the structure and connecting it to the land — while the upper floors are finished in Venetian stucco, reflecting sunlight softly and enhancing the building’s Mediterranean elegance.
Natural materials such as wood, terrazzo stone, and regional greenery complete the dialogue between tradition and modernity.

CONCEPT

The design follows an organic distribution across the terrain, inspired by the terraces and hills of Orikum.
Three main volumes define the project:

A hotel and service wing at the front, facing the sea and the pool area.

Two residential wings, positioned for privacy and panoramic views.


All are connected by a ground-level podium — a shared layer of life where hospitality, leisure, and recreation coexist.
The façade’s “skin” — a woven surface of arches — provides both a rhythmic architectural expression and a natural shading system for apartments and hotel rooms.

Vegetation plays a central role: landscaped courtyards, shaded walkways, and green buffers ensure privacy, serenity, and a constant visual connection with nature.

IDENTITY

Orikum Bay Residences draws its identity from the spirit of place — a dialogue between the cultural heritage of Tragjas and the maritime soul of Orikum.
It is a project that respects its past while embracing the future, merging timeless materials and contemporary design to create a coastal landmark defined by light, harmony, and refined simplicity.

APARTMENT TYPOLOGIES

1+1 Apartments

23 units
Interior area: 65.99 m²
Veranda: 16.2 m²
Total area: 91.31 m²


2+1 Apartments

57 units
Interior area: 74.88 m²
Balcony: 32.05 m²
Total area: 119.23 m²


3+1 Apartments

11 units
Interior area: 113.75 m²
Balcony: 20.54 m²
Total area: 161.34 m²

---

A NEW MEDITERRANEAN LANDMARK

Orikum Bay is not just a residence — it is a statement of lifestyle.
A balance of architectural grace, natural tranquility, and cultural depth — designed to offer a serene yet sophisticated experience by the Albanian Riviera.

Местонахождение на карте

Orikum, Албания

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Жилой комплекс Orange privè residence
Kryevidh, Албания
от
$314,666
Многоквартирный жилой дом Apartment with veranda in Lungomare Vlore
Влёра, Албания
от
$183,209
Апарт - отель Green Terrace Residence
Gjilek, Албания
от
$393,907
Многоквартирный жилой дом 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Orikum, Албания
от
$1,456
Многоквартирный жилой дом 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Влёра, Албания
от
$1,680
Вы просматриваете
Квартира в новостройке One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Orikum, Албания
Цена по запросу
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку
Другие комплексы
Резиденция Palm Paradise
Резиденция Palm Paradise
Резиденция Palm Paradise
Резиденция Palm Paradise
Резиденция Palm Paradise
Показать все Резиденция Palm Paradise
Резиденция Palm Paradise
Golem, Албания
от
$1,231
Варианты отделки С отделкой
Год сдачи 2026
Количество этажей 5
Площадь 47–85 м²
5 объектов недвижимости 5
Добро пожаловать в Palm Paradise, исключительный жилой комплекс, предназначенный для современной жизни. Расположенный в спокойной обстановке, наш комплекс предлагает идеальное сочетание роскоши, комфорта и удобства. Просторное проживание: наши квартиры имеют открытую планировку с большими о…
Тип объекта
Площадь, м²
Стоимость, USD
Квартира 1 комната
46.5 – 71.8
68,903 – 114,839
Квартира 2 комнаты
76.5 – 84.8
114,207 – 116,860
Агентство
Optimum Property
Оставить заявку
Показать контакты
Закрыть
Пожалуйста, скажите продавцу, что Вы нашли это объявление на Realting.com
Агентство
Optimum Property
Языки общения
English, Español
Резиденция Liburna
Резиденция Liburna
Резиденция Liburna
Резиденция Liburna
Резиденция Liburna
Резиденция Liburna
Резиденция Liburna
Golem, Албания
от
$1,231
Варианты отделки С отделкой
Год сдачи 2025
Количество этажей 8
Агентство
Optimum Property
Оставить заявку
Показать контакты
Закрыть
Пожалуйста, скажите продавцу, что Вы нашли это объявление на Realting.com
Агентство
Optimum Property
Языки общения
English, Español
Многоквартирный жилой дом 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Многоквартирный жилой дом 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Многоквартирный жилой дом 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Многоквартирный жилой дом 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Многоквартирный жилой дом 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Показать все Многоквартирный жилой дом 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Многоквартирный жилой дом 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Влёра, Албания
от
$2,259
Год сдачи 2025
🔑🏡 1+1 Договор купли-продажи в Лунгомаре, ВЛОРА.💶 Цена: 2000 евро/м2📐 Площадь: 77,8 м2/Валовой📍 Расположение: Reshat Osmani Street, Vlora🏗 Имущество находится в финальной стадии завершения.📃 Стоимость свидетельства о праве собственности: 5000 евро.⛵ Расположение делает эту квартиру идеальной…
Агентство
DES Real Estate
Оставить заявку
Показать контакты
Закрыть
Пожалуйста, скажите продавцу, что Вы нашли это объявление на Realting.com
Агентство
DES Real Estate
Языки общения
English, Italiano
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости в Албании
€1350 за квадрат с рассрочкой на три года. В Албании продают квартиры у моря, которые через пару лет подорожают в разы
03.10.2025
€1350 за квадрат с рассрочкой на три года. В Албании продают квартиры у моря, которые через пару лет подорожают в разы
Покупать нельзя ждать: почему заходить на албанский рынок недвижимости стоит прямо сейчас — Эксперт
24.09.2025
Покупать нельзя ждать: почему заходить на албанский рынок недвижимости стоит прямо сейчас — Эксперт
Албания запустила программы ВНЖ для пенсионеров и цифровых кочевников: актуальные условия
24.04.2025
Албания запустила программы ВНЖ для пенсионеров и цифровых кочевников: актуальные условия
«Купить студию можно за 50 тысяч евро». Плюсы и минусы жизни в Албании, цены, недвижимость и природа 
23.02.2024
«Купить студию можно за 50 тысяч евро». Плюсы и минусы жизни в Албании, цены, недвижимость и природа 
В Албании — бум на рынке краткосрочной аренды. Но не для всех это стало хорошей новостью
28.11.2023
В Албании — бум на рынке краткосрочной аренды. Но не для всех это стало хорошей новостью
«Рост цен можно наблюдать даже не ежегодно, а ежемесячно». Кто и с какими целями сейчас покупает недвижимость в Албании? 
02.08.2023
«Рост цен можно наблюдать даже не ежегодно, а ежемесячно». Кто и с какими целями сейчас покупает недвижимость в Албании? 
Центробанк Албании рассказал, как изменились цены на жилье в стране за пять лет
27.06.2023
Центробанк Албании рассказал, как изменились цены на жилье в стране за пять лет
Следующее открытие инвесторов? Квартиры в Албании по цене от €62,000
23.05.2023
Следующее открытие инвесторов? Квартиры в Албании по цене от €62,000
Показать все публикации