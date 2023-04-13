Turkey is a country of contrasts. Being at the junction of Europe and Asia, it evenly absorbed the colorful features of different cultures and managed to combine them into a harmonious cocktail. Life in the state is comfortable and safe not only for native citizens but also for foreigners who decided to buy property in Istanbul or other Turkish cities.

The advantages of buying real estate in Istanbul, Turkey

Having your own property in Istanbul is beneficial for many reasons. Among the most significant:

Investment attractiveness ─ the value of the real estate in Istanbul for sale is constantly growing;

official status ─ owners can apply for a residence permit/permanent residence permit/citizenship;

stability ─ The economic situation in the country is calm;

The clear legislation and loyal taxation allow you to successfully build and develop your business.

Istanbul property prices

The cost of housing in Istanbul on the primary and secondary markets varies in a wide range. A square meter in the center costs from 1370 euros, outside the center ─ about 635 euros. The exact property prices in Turkey Istanbul depends on its location and other important characteristics.

Popular districts in Istanbul for buying real estate

Besiktas ─ an ecological coastal area with prestigious real estate (from 1900 euros per square meter);

Kartal ─ location in the Asian part of town, where you can buy housing inexpensively (670-800 euros per square meter);

Uskudar ─ an authentic area with well-developed infrastructure, a great place for a measured life (from 1550 euros per square meter);

Saryer ─ a green elite area in the coastal zone of the Bosphorus (from 2400 euros per square meter).

Istanbul sights

Istanbul is one of the oldest and most beautiful cities in the world. Architectural sights, historical and modern monuments are found here at every step. The most popular sites include:

The Sofia Cathedral is the city’s calling card, a magnificent building with a huge dome, which has been a Christian temple and a Muslim mosque;

The Palace of Tokapı ─ a grand museum complex that once served as the home of the Turkish sultans;

Grand Bazaar ─ a giant market with a pronounced local flavor.