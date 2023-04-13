Turkey is a country of contrasts. Being at the junction of Europe and Asia, it evenly absorbed the colorful features of different cultures and managed to combine them into a harmonious cocktail. Life in the state is comfortable and safe not only for native citizens but also for foreigners who decided to buy property in Istanbul or other Turkish cities.
The advantages of buying real estate in Istanbul, Turkey
Having your own property in Istanbul is beneficial for many reasons. Among the most significant:
- Investment attractiveness ─ the value of the real estate in Istanbul for sale is constantly growing;
- official status ─ owners can apply for a residence permit/permanent residence permit/citizenship;
- stability ─ The economic situation in the country is calm;
- The clear legislation and loyal taxation allow you to successfully build and develop your business.
Istanbul property prices
The cost of housing in Istanbul on the primary and secondary markets varies in a wide range. A square meter in the center costs from 1370 euros, outside the center ─ about 635 euros. The exact property prices in Turkey Istanbul depends on its location and other important characteristics.
Popular districts in Istanbul for buying real estate
- Besiktas ─ an ecological coastal area with prestigious real estate (from 1900 euros per square meter);
- Kartal ─ location in the Asian part of town, where you can buy housing inexpensively (670-800 euros per square meter);
- Uskudar ─ an authentic area with well-developed infrastructure, a great place for a measured life (from 1550 euros per square meter);
- Saryer ─ a green elite area in the coastal zone of the Bosphorus (from 2400 euros per square meter).
Istanbul sights
Istanbul is one of the oldest and most beautiful cities in the world. Architectural sights, historical and modern monuments are found here at every step. The most popular sites include:
- The Sofia Cathedral is the city’s calling card, a magnificent building with a huge dome, which has been a Christian temple and a Muslim mosque;
- The Palace of Tokapı ─ a grand museum complex that once served as the home of the Turkish sultans;
- Grand Bazaar ─ a giant market with a pronounced local flavor.
Frequently asked questions about buying residential real estate in Istanbul
Can I get a residence permit if I buy a house in Istanbul?
From May 2022 new rules came into force. Now all buyers of apartments priced up to 75000 euros at the time of initial application are entitled to apply only for a tourist residence permit. Subsequently, it can be extended.
Which areas of the city are preferred by foreign citizens?
Wealthy foreigners often choose the Saryer neighborhood. Here real estate prices in Istanbul are among the highest. The Esenyurt district is located in the European part of the city. In this area you can find fairly good housing at a reasonable price or buy an apartment in the newly built modern complexes.
Is it realistic to buy housing in Istanbul without using the services of intermediaries?
Yes, really. But the buyer will have to order and pay for the services of an expert appraiser, a notary, a sworn translator, and an employee of the bank to open an account at a Turkish financial institution. With the help of a realtor, the transaction will be easier and safer. A professional will find out how much is the house in Istanbul, that the client likes, will contact the seller and try to negotiate a lower price, and will take care of the process of paperwork and preparation of the transaction.