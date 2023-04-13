Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region

Property for sale in Istanbul, Turkey

1 097 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 210 m² 4/17 Floor
€ 436,467
Residential apartment in a family complex with landscape views The apartment is located on …
4 room apartmentin Beylikduezue, Turkey
4 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 250 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 642,000
Yıldırım Yapı Group, which has signed many projects in mainly Nişantaşı, Şişli, Fulya, Tarab…
4 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 270 m² Number of floors 6
€ 920,799
Apartments with sea views in the tranquil Büyükçekmece district, Istanbul, Turkey The proje…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 95 m² Number of floors 3
€ 237,537
Apartments with the park and sea views, in a residential complex with swimming pools, Büyükç…
2 room apartmentin Beylikduezue, Turkey
2 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 118,210
Rooms: 2 + 1 Bathroom: Private Bathroom Total area: 100m ² Living area of the apartment: 85m…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 125 m² 27/30 Floor
€ 89,112
Rooms: 2 + 1 Bathroom: separate toilet, separate bathroom Total area: 125m ² Living area …
1 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
1 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m² 3/35 Floor
€ 89,112
Rooms: 1 + 1 Bathroom: separate toilet, separate bathroom Total area: 88m ² Living area o…
4 room apartmentin Harbiye Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Harbiye Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 400
We have tried to think of everything you will need to enjoy your vacation. Here's wha…
1 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
1 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 17/30 Floor
€ 400,934
  ✨ BEST PLACE, AMOUNT OF BOSFOR, HIGH QUALITY AND MOST BENEFIT FOR INVESTMENTS IN THE…
Condo 4 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Condo 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 167 m² 8/13 Floor
€ 2,935,000
First-class apartment decoration in Besiktas with a view of Bosphorus. Besiktas is one of t…
Villa Villain Istanbul, Turkey
Villa Villa
Istanbul, Turkey
Number of floors 1
€ 1,727,681
1 room apartmentin Esenyurt, Turkey
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m² 10/33 Floor
€ 90,021
Apartments for the perfect investment in Istanbul with a rental income guarantee of 8%, rea…
2 room apartmentin Esenyurt, Turkey
2 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² Number of floors 16
€ 94,446
With almost 20 years of experience, we continue to serve our esteemed customers,   We…
2 room apartmentin Esenyurt, Turkey
2 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m² 10/18 Floor
€ 288,250
Rooms: 2 + 1 Bathroom: 2 toilets 2 bathrooms Total area: 125m ² Living area of the apartm…
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 189 m² Number of floors 10
€ 1,090,164
New residence with a swimming pool and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey The residence feature…
5 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
5 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 290 m² Number of floors 10
€ 2,478,228
Modern apartment close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartments with areas from 1…
4 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 94 m² Number of floors 8
€ 851,756
Residence with an aquapark and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey The residence features a cove…
4 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 223 m² Number of floors 12
€ 861,598
Modern residence in a quiet area of Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartments with different lay…
5 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
5 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 295 m² Number of floors 10
€ 1,734,760
New residence with a kids' playground and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartment…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 218,233
Object Description The project is located in the Gurpinar region on the European side of …
Condo 5 roomsin Ueskuedar, Turkey
Condo 5 rooms
Ueskuedar, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 278 m² 8/12 Floor
€ 1,454,890
Роскошная резиденция в самом сердце Ускюдара Квартира находится в комплексе, который явля…
4 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 261 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,592,770
New low-rise residence with swimming pools, Istanbul, Turkey The residence features outdoor…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 113 m² Number of floors 12
€ 367,525
Guarded residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 90 m² Number of floors 7
€ 382,450
Residence with a view of the sea near a highway and a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey Th…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 159 m² Number of floors 19
€ 362,028
New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey The residence featu…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 87 m² Number of floors 16
€ 302,618
Guarded residence with swimming pools and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey The residence features ar…
2 room apartmentin Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kartal, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 109 m² Number of floors 33
€ 306,156
High-rise residence with a swimming pool and working areas in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey …
6 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
6 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 590 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,084,031
New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a yacht marina, Istanbul, Turkey W…
3 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 83 m² Number of floors 9
€ 287,680
New residence with a swimming pool and restaurants close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey T…
1 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
1 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 81 m² Number of floors 29
€ 242,154
New residence with gardens and a swimming pool, Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartments with l…

Turkey is a country of contrasts. Being at the junction of Europe and Asia, it evenly absorbed the colorful features of different cultures and managed to combine them into a harmonious cocktail. Life in the state is comfortable and safe not only for native citizens but also for foreigners who decided to buy property in Istanbul or other Turkish cities.

The advantages of buying real estate in Istanbul, Turkey

Having your own property in Istanbul is beneficial for many reasons. Among the most significant:

  • Investment attractiveness ─ the value of the real estate in Istanbul for sale is constantly growing;
  • official status ─ owners can apply for a residence permit/permanent residence permit/citizenship;
  • stability ─ The economic situation in the country is calm;
  • The clear legislation and loyal taxation allow you to successfully build and develop your business.

Istanbul property prices

The cost of housing in Istanbul on the primary and secondary markets varies in a wide range. A square meter in the center costs from 1370 euros, outside the center ─ about 635 euros. The exact property prices in Turkey Istanbul depends on its location and other important characteristics. 

Popular districts in Istanbul for buying real estate

  • Besiktas ─ an ecological coastal area with prestigious real estate (from 1900 euros per square meter);
  • Kartal ─ location in the Asian part of town, where you can buy housing inexpensively (670-800 euros per square meter);
  • Uskudar ─ an authentic area with well-developed infrastructure, a great place for a measured life (from 1550 euros per square meter);
  • Saryer ─ a green elite area in the coastal zone of the Bosphorus (from 2400 euros per square meter).

Istanbul sights

Istanbul is one of the oldest and most beautiful cities in the world. Architectural sights, historical and modern monuments are found here at every step. The most popular sites include:

  • The Sofia Cathedral is the city’s calling card, a magnificent building with a huge dome, which has been a Christian temple and a Muslim mosque;
  • The Palace of Tokapı ─ a grand museum complex that once served as the home of the Turkish sultans;
  • Grand Bazaar ─ a giant market with a pronounced local flavor.

Frequently asked questions about buying residential real estate in Istanbul

Can I get a residence permit if I buy a house in Istanbul?

From May 2022 new rules came into force. Now all buyers of apartments priced up to 75000 euros at the time of initial application are entitled to apply only for a tourist residence permit. Subsequently, it can be extended.

Which areas of the city are preferred by foreign citizens?

Wealthy foreigners often choose the Saryer neighborhood. Here real estate prices in Istanbul are among the highest. The Esenyurt district is located in the European part of the city. In this area you can find fairly good housing at a reasonable price or buy an apartment in the newly built modern complexes.

Is it realistic to buy housing in Istanbul without using the services of intermediaries?

Yes, really. But the buyer will have to order and pay for the services of an expert appraiser, a notary, a sworn translator, and an employee of the bank to open an account at a Turkish financial institution. With the help of a realtor, the transaction will be easier and safer. A professional will find out how much is the house in Istanbul, that the client likes, will contact the seller and try to negotiate a lower price, and will take care of the process of paperwork and preparation of the transaction.

