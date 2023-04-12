UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Duplexes
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Spain
in l Alfas del Pi
501
in Murcia
396
in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
99
in Pilar de la Horadada
231
in Canary Islands
124
in Alicante
92
in Altea
309
in Rojales
295
in Marbella
191
in San Miguel de Salinas
198
in el Baix Vinalopo
127
in Guardamar del Segura
55
in Xabia Javea
245
in Estepona
112
in Lower Empordà
173
in Denia
160
in Extremadura
89
in Teulada
202
in Almoradi
178
in Santa Pola
76
Show more
Show less
Duplex
Clear all
101 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
86 m²
€ 169,520
Spacious corner duplex. Area 86 sq. M. m. Land 41 sq. M. m. 3 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms. In…
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Parque De La Reina, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
80 m²
€ 199,900
Duplex penthouse in the Parque de la Reina area. Sold furnished. There is a parking space an…
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
70 m²
€ 172,000
Duplex in Pueblo Centro. The area of the house is 70 square meters. m. Plot of 120 square …
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
86 m²
€ 169,520
Spacious corner duplex. Area 86 sq. M. m. Land 41 sq. M. m. 3 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms. In…
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
70 m²
€ 172,000
Duplex in Pueblo Centro. The area of the house is 70 square meters. m. Plot of 120 square …
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
86 m²
€ 170,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
162 m²
2 Floor
€ 280,000
Fantastic duplex with sea views in the urbanization of Los Cerezos in FinestratLive surround…
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
74 m²
1 Floor
€ 153,000
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja in the La veta area, located on the 1st floor. The total area …
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
309 m²
€ 785,000
If you are looking for a house in which design, exclusivity and comfort are combined with ex…
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
59 m²
€ 147,000
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja in the Mar azul area. The total area of 59.00 m2, the plot of …
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
1 bath
70 m²
€ 215,000
Duplex for sale in Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Roig area. The total area of 70.00 m2, duplex b…
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
77 m²
€ 105,000
Duplex, in the corner, very cozy, with spacious terraces and unobstructed views located in a…
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
195 m²
2 Floor
€ 390,000
Duplex for sale in Phine Strat in Camporrosso village, located on the 2nd floor. The total a…
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
€ 6,250,000
Ficus 31 is an outstanding penthouse situated in the beautiful Andalusian gardens of Puente …
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
66 m²
€ 195,000
Duplex is located in a closed urban area with a swimming pool and its parking.Duplex consist…
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
85 m²
€ 190,000
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja in the Torretas area. The total area of 85.00 m2 consists of 4…
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
260 m²
€ 550,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Cabo Roig, Spain
2 bath
90 m²
€ 129,000
Duplex for sale in Oriuela Costa in Las Filipinas. The total area of 90.00 m2 consists of 3 …
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
175 m²
€ 339,000
The impressive duplex is located in the prestigious urbanization of the Balcony de Finestrat…
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
70 m²
€ 163,500
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja in the Nueva Torrevieja area. The total area of 70.00 m2, dupl…
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
144 m²
2 Floor
€ 440,000
Magnificent two-tier apartment in a residential area of Sierra Cortina Located in a very qu…
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
83 m²
€ 94,260
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja in the El chaparral area. The total area of 83.00 m2, the dupl…
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath
108 m²
€ 388,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this fantastic 2 bedroom duplex penthouse in Los Gigantes w…
1 room Duplex
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath
78 m²
2 Floor
€ 114,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
1 bath
80 m²
4 Floor
€ 47,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
120 m²
€ 235,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bath
292 m²
€ 895,000
Duplex for sale in Oriuela Costa in Campoamor. The total area of 291.80 m2, a plot of 460 m2…
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
€ 1,595,000
Incredible Duplex Penthouse in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods of Marbella on the Go…
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
2 bath
€ 512,000
Wonderful apartment located on the second line of the beach.Very bright for its orientation …
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath
105 m²
€ 255,000
A newly renovated townhouse ( 2016 ) with independent entry into the Altea Hills urbanizatio…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
Properties features in Spain
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map