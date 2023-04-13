Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia

Property for sale in Catalonia, Spain

Arenys de Mar
3
Blanes
2
Cassa de la Selva
2
Sils
2
Valles Occidental
2
Baix Ebre
1
Baix Penedes
1
Corbera de Llobregat
1
Show more
1 039 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Barcelones, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Barcelones, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 747 m²
€ 9,000,000
Villa for sale in Girona Barcelona. 
5 room housein Lloret de Mar, Spain
5 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
7 Number of rooms 170 m² Number of floors 2
€ 405,000
Two-story 5-bedroom house located in the urbanization of Los Pinares, Lloret de Mar, on the …
Apartmentin Barcelones, Spain
Apartment
Barcelones, Spain
€ 600
2 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 320,000
We bring to your attention modern apartments in the new residential complex of the Riviera d…
7 room housein Pals, Spain
7 room house
Pals, Spain
632 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,300,000
We offer you a luxurious estate located in a pine forest in the vicinity of the medieval Cat…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms 187 m² Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
A comfortable 4-bedroom townhouse located in the prestigious Anell d’Aro residential complex…
3 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms 349 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,200,000
A gracious modern two-level house in the prestigious Fenals district of Playa de Aro, within…
2 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 Number of rooms 103 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 360,000
Magnificent 2-bedroom apartment located in the prestigious area of the Playa de Aro Yacht Cl…
3 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 156 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 1,325,000
We bring to your attention modern new apartments in the elite residential complex Mas de Pal…
4 room housein Girones, Spain
4 room house
Girones, Spain
400 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3,450,000
5 room housein Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
5 room house
Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
465 m²
€ 1,090,000
5 room housein Premia de Dalt, Spain
5 room house
Premia de Dalt, Spain
463 m²
€ 950,000
5 room housein Premia de Dalt, Spain
5 room house
Premia de Dalt, Spain
418 m²
€ 1,050,000
6 room housein Arenys de Mar, Spain
6 room house
Arenys de Mar, Spain
424 m²
€ 1,100,000
4 room housein Cabrera de Mar, Spain
4 room house
Cabrera de Mar, Spain
454 m²
€ 1,400,000
5 room housein Premia de Dalt, Spain
5 room house
Premia de Dalt, Spain
532 m²
€ 1,380,000
5 room housein Premia de Dalt, Spain
5 room house
Premia de Dalt, Spain
635 m²
€ 1,450,000
4 room housein Arenys de Mar, Spain
4 room house
Arenys de Mar, Spain
376 m²
€ 670,000
3 room housein Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
3 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 133 m² Number of floors 3
€ 330,000
For sale is a 3-bedroom apartment located on the third line of the sea, exactly 100 meters f…
3 room housein Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
130 m² Number of floors 2
€ 365,000
For sale is a modern new house located in the center of Santa Cristina de Aro, the coast of …
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
5 bath 8 577 m²
€ 2,350,000
Magnificent isolated manor house from 1972 with a total construction of 435 m2 and bordering…
9 room housein Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
9 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
7 bath 18 255 m²
€ 1,600,000
Approximately 2ha property with spectacular mountain views located in the mountainous area o…
Villa 9 room villain Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 bath 4 525 m²
€ 1,500,000
Isolated house with 4525m2 of land adjoining the 18-hole Santa Cristina d’Aro golf course wi…
Villa 4 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 1 007 m²
€ 765,000
Modern single-family villa located in a comfortable urbanization called Mas Palii in the tow…
9 room housein Bordils, Spain
9 room house
Bordils, Spain
4 bath 4 980 m²
€ 1,600,000
Comfortable 17th century manor house for sale with rural hotel activity in Bordils de Baix E…
Villa 4 room villain Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
3 bath 2 563 m²
Price on request
Spectacular villa with sea views, located 4 km (10 minutes by car) from the magnificent beac…
Villa 6 room villain Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
7 bath 2 293 m²
€ 2,975,000
Magnificent luxury estate renovated in an exquisite and unique way, preserving its original …
9 room housein Navata, Spain
9 room house
Navata, Spain
6 bath 1 300 m²
€ 2,400,000
  Catalan noble house from the beginning of the 18th century has always been part of the her…
4 room housein Canyelles, Spain
4 room house
Canyelles, Spain
5 Number of rooms 453 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 905,000
For sale is a magnificent 4-bedroom house with excellent sea views, located in the prestigio…

Properties features in Catalonia, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury

Real estate in Catalonia: features and benefits of housing in the northeast of Spain

Spain has many amazing places that attract tourists from all over the world. One of them is Catalonia, located in the northeast of the country. This autonomous region attracts foreigners with its well-groomed beaches, hospitable population and warm climate.

In addition, the region is renowned for its extensive selection of properties. Properties fit for every taste are presented to the attention of buyers: from luxurious villas and townhouses to simple apartments in older, second-hand buildings. The commercial real estate market in Catalonia is also quite solid. Foreign investors have the opportunity to invest in the purchase of a restaurant, hostel or hotel in order to receive stable profits.

The main advantages of buying real estate in Catalonia

It is beneficial to become the owner of a local home for many reasons:

  • the purchase of real estate from 500 thousand euros can grant you a Spanish residence permit;
  • you will have the opportunity to live in a fashionable resort region with the best beaches in Europe year-round;
  • the availability of property for sale in Catalonia, Spain, will allow raising children in a favorable atmosphere;
  • due to the constant flow of tourists, you can earn money on the purchased property all year round.

The best places to buy property in Catalonia

The Autonomous Community is divided into several regions. The most popular place to buy real estate is Barcelona — the largest metropolis and capital of the region. For a comfortable stay, there is everything you need, including a developed infrastructure and an abundance of opportunities for active recreation.

Among other places, the popular Costa Brava region stands out. With its wonderful parks and well-equipped beaches, it is ideal for families with children. Buyers looking for a relaxing holiday should opt for the respectable Costa del Garraf region.

How much do houses for sale in Catalonia go for?

Local property prices start at 1500-2000 euros per square meter. Houses and apartments are sold at this price in most provincial regions of the autonomous region. In Barcelona, housing prices go 2-3 times higher.

Buyers can rely on cheap prices only in small towns, such as, for example, Sitges and Sabadell. There are houses for sale in these Catalonian towns at the rate of 1000-1200 euros per square meter. Commercial properties cost the same.

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir