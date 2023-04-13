Real estate in Catalonia: features and benefits of housing in the northeast of Spain

Spain has many amazing places that attract tourists from all over the world. One of them is Catalonia, located in the northeast of the country. This autonomous region attracts foreigners with its well-groomed beaches, hospitable population and warm climate.

In addition, the region is renowned for its extensive selection of properties. Properties fit for every taste are presented to the attention of buyers: from luxurious villas and townhouses to simple apartments in older, second-hand buildings. The commercial real estate market in Catalonia is also quite solid. Foreign investors have the opportunity to invest in the purchase of a restaurant, hostel or hotel in order to receive stable profits.

The main advantages of buying real estate in Catalonia

It is beneficial to become the owner of a local home for many reasons:

the purchase of real estate from 500 thousand euros can grant you a Spanish residence permit;

you will have the opportunity to live in a fashionable resort region with the best beaches in Europe year-round;

the availability of property for sale in Catalonia, Spain, will allow raising children in a favorable atmosphere;

due to the constant flow of tourists, you can earn money on the purchased property all year round.

The best places to buy property in Catalonia

The Autonomous Community is divided into several regions. The most popular place to buy real estate is Barcelona — the largest metropolis and capital of the region. For a comfortable stay, there is everything you need, including a developed infrastructure and an abundance of opportunities for active recreation.

Among other places, the popular Costa Brava region stands out. With its wonderful parks and well-equipped beaches, it is ideal for families with children. Buyers looking for a relaxing holiday should opt for the respectable Costa del Garraf region.

How much do houses for sale in Catalonia go for?

Local property prices start at 1500-2000 euros per square meter. Houses and apartments are sold at this price in most provincial regions of the autonomous region. In Barcelona, housing prices go 2-3 times higher.

Buyers can rely on cheap prices only in small towns, such as, for example, Sitges and Sabadell. There are houses for sale in these Catalonian towns at the rate of 1000-1200 euros per square meter. Commercial properties cost the same.