Pool Residential properties for sale in Catalonia, Spain

Lower Empordà
214
Castell-Platja d Aro
117
Selva
43
Sant Antoni
33
Lloret de Mar
23
Upper Empordà
22
Girones
19
Baix Llobregat
14
148 properties total found
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lower Empordà, Spain
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 143 m²
Floor 3/3
€890,000
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 2
€700,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 3
€970,000
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 409 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant modern villa with sea views, located in the prestigious urbanization of Torre Valent…
€2,95M
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 519 m²
Number of floors 3
Awesome villa with breathtaking panoramic sea views, located on a rocky slope in the prestig…
€8,30M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/3
We bring to your attention modern apartments in the new residential complex of the Riviera d…
€320,000
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with swimming pool in Pals, Spain
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with swimming pool
Pals, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Area 632 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer you a luxurious estate located in a pine forest in the vicinity of the medieval Cat…
€2,30M
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with swimming pool in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with swimming pool
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 3
A comfortable 4-bedroom townhouse located in the prestigious Anell d’Aro residential complex…
€550,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 349 m²
Number of floors 2
A gracious modern two-level house in the prestigious Fenals district of Playa de Aro, within…
€1,60M
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 103 m²
Floor 3/5
Magnificent 2-bedroom apartment located in the prestigious area of the Playa de Aro Yacht Cl…
€360,000
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Girones, Spain
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Girones, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
€3,45M
5 room house with swimming pool in Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 465 m²
€1,09M
5 room house with swimming pool in Premia de Dalt, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 463 m²
€950,000
5 room house with swimming pool in Premia de Dalt, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 418 m²
€1,05M
5 room house with swimming pool in Premia de Dalt, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 532 m²
€1,38M
5 room house with swimming pool in Premia de Dalt, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 635 m²
€1,45M
4 room house with swimming pool in Arenys de Mar, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Arenys de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 376 m²
€670,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Sils, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Sils, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 687 m²
€1,98M
3 room house with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
3 room house with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
€650,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 453 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale is a magnificent 4-bedroom house with excellent sea views, located in the prestigio…
€850,000
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments for sale located on the second line of the sea in the prestigious residential com…
€590,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 425 m²
Number of floors 2
A new modern villa with 4 bedrooms with a magnificent sea view, located in the prestigious T…
€2,20M
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Tossa de Mar, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Rooms 8
Area 696 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a spacious three-story house with a view of the sea and the mountains in the pre…
€720,000
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/3
Magnificent well-kept, bright and comfortable apartments located in the Club N & agreve; uti…
€420,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
Cozy, solid two-level house with sea views, with a beautiful garden and well-equipped summer…
€1,15M
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/3
Cozy apartment with 1 bedroom in the 1st. Floor of the building in a beautiful closed, spars…
€235,000
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 411 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful first-line villa with chic sea views, located in a picturesque location on top of …
€3,50M
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 457 m²
Number of floors 2
A lovely home for a large family in a quiet, peaceful green urbanization in the municipality…
€850,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 523 m²
Number of floors 3
Magnificent spacious house with sea views located in the urbanization of Les Alzines in San …
€2,00M
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 374 m²
Number of floors 3
A luxurious modern futuristic house with swimming pool and wonderful sea views in the Treuma…
€2,65M

