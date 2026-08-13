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Residential properties for sale in Calonge, Spain

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1 property total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Calonge, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Calonge, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 865 m²
Luxurious estate with wonderful views of the mountains. There is everything you need for a c…
$2,21M
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