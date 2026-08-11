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Residential properties for sale in Cambrils, Spain

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3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Cambrils, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cambrils, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
VITRIX – Where the Mediterranean becomes your homeDiscover VITRIX, an exclusive luxury resid…
$520,226
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Cambrils, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cambrils, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Spacious Townhouse for sale in VILAFORTUNY Your own corner of happiness in VILAFORTUNY! This…
$505,431
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Cambrils, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cambrils, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Welcome to your new home in Cambrils, Tarragona. This cozy house of 310 square meters, set o…
$755,242
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