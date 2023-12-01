Residential properties for sale in Cassa de la Selva, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
9 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with alarm system in Cassa de la Selva, Spain
9 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with alarm system
Cassa de la Selva, Spain
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 50 m²
An excellent opportunity to acquire for a price outside the market, a farmhouse in a state o…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 14 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with park in Cassa de la Selva, Spain
Villa 14 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with park
Cassa de la Selva, Spain
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 12
Area 25 m²
Catalan farmhouse from the 17th century located between Llagostera and Cassà de la Selva, in…
€1,65M
Leave a request
6 room house with terrace, with garden, with Pool in Cassa de la Selva, Spain
6 room house with terrace, with garden, with Pool
Cassa de la Selva, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 25 m²
Spectacular finely renovated farmhouse in Cassà de la Selva (Girona). With an extensive farm…
€2,70M
Leave a request
House in Cassa de la Selva, Spain
House
Cassa de la Selva, Spain
Area 2 400 m²
€6,70M
Leave a request
