  Russia

Pool Residential properties for sale in Russia

apartments
14214
houses
1101
103 properties total found
9 room housein Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
9 room house
Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
20 Number of rooms 1 027 m² Number of floors 3
€ 391,143
9 room housein poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
9 room house
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
10 Number of rooms 880 m² Number of floors 4
€ 2,381,748
9 room housein Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
9 room house
Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
20 Number of rooms 1 090 m² Number of floors 3
€ 558,776
Duplex 3 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 3 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 1 Floor
€ 166,920
We present to your attention the project of a residential complex right in the city center. …
3 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² 1 Floor
€ 165,000
For sale apartment 2 + 1 in the center of Alanya. The apartment with a total area of 90m2 is…
3 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 3 Floor
€ 242,000
For sale apartment 2 + 1 in the center of Alanya. The apartment with a total area of 78m2 is…
2 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 4 Floor
€ 176,000
3 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m² 5 Floor
€ 176,000
For sale apartment 2 + 1 in the center of Alanya. The apartment with a total area of 115m2 i…
3 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m² 7 Floor
€ 264,000
We present to your attention an apartment located on the seventh floor of a residential comp…
3 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 1 Floor
€ 315,000
New residential complex project in the center of Alanya. The project consists of one 4-story…
2 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 4 Floor
€ 275,000
3 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 2 Floor
€ 352,000
For sale apartment 2 + 1 in the center of Alanya. The apartment with a total area of 74m2 is…
2 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 3 Floor
€ 253,000
We present to you the 1 + 1 layout apartment in the center of Alanya. The apartment is locat…
2 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 5 Floor
€ 171,000
Planning apartment 1 + 1, with a total area of 60m2, is located in the center of the tourist…
3 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 1 Floor
€ 289,000
New residential complex project in the center of Alanya. The project consists of one 5-story…
Duplex 3 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 3 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 1 Floor
€ 289,000
New residential complex project in the center of Alanya. The project consists of one 5-story…
Duplex 4 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 4 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m² 4 Floor
€ 291,500
For sale is a duplex apartment located on the fourth to fifth floors of a five-story residen…
2 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 4 Floor
€ 176,000
We present to your attention the apartment located on the fourth floor of the residential co…
3 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m² 5 Floor
€ 286,000
We present to your attention an apartment located on the fifth floor of a residential comple…
3 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 1 Floor
€ 153,000
We present to your attention an apartment located on the ground floor of a four-story reside…
2 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 1 Floor
€ 145,000
New residential complex project in the center of Alanya. The project consists of one 5-story…
2 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 4 Floor
€ 275,000
We present to your attention the apartment located on the fourth floor of the residential co…
9 room housein poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
9 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
13 Number of rooms 939 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,341,062
Object code in the Agency's database: 560-327, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, Emerald Vall…
9 room housein Laptevo, Russia
9 room house
Laptevo, Russia
9 Number of rooms 650 m²
€ 1,061,674
Object code in the Agency's database: 371-816, Kaluga highway, 10 km from MKAD, Miloradovo. …
3 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² 3 Floor
€ 154,000
Planning apartment 2 + 1, with a total area of 90m2 located in the center of the tourist cit…
Duplex 5 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 5 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 235 m² 6 Floor
€ 385,000
We present to your attention a duplex apartment located on the sixth floor of a six-story re…
2 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 3 Floor
€ 209,000
We present to your attention the apartment located on the third floor of the residential com…
2 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 3 Floor
€ 159,500
We present to your attention an apartment located on the third floor of a three-story reside…
3 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m² 1 Floor
€ 335,000
In the very center of Alanya, the 2 + 1 layout apartment is for sale. The total area of the …
3 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² 1 Floor
€ 179,000
We present to your attention the apartment located on the ground floor of the residential co…

