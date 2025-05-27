Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

Saint Petersburg
807
Kaliningrad
155
Krasnoye Selo
714
Leningrad Oblast
579
1 710 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Bolshoye Isakovo, Russia
4 bedroom house
Bolshoye Isakovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
🌟 For sale two-storey house, 240 / 196 sq.m., in pos. Big Isakovo / Kaliningrad🌟Home coordin…
$167,065
2 room house in Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/2
$138,987
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/10
$82,129
2 room apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/5
$128,879
1 room apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/5
$306,404
4 room house in Gatchinsky District, Russia
4 room house
Gatchinsky District, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/2
$101,082
2 room apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 5/5
Svetlogorsk is beautiful in any season of the year. Today I present to your attention a spac…
$115,143
1 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 8/13
A 1-room apartment is sold, with an area of ​​33.8 square meters. m on the 8th floor of the …
$70,941
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 6/7
For sale 1-bedroom apartment, an area of 33.5 square meters. m on the 6th floor of a comfort…
$66,448
3 room house in Mginskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room house
Mginskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/2
Appreciate quality, comfort, environmental friendliness? Pay attention to this option!! A s…
$66,456
1 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/12
A 1-room apartment is sold, with an area of ​​29.5 square meters. m on the 4th floor of the …
$66,078
4 room house in Golubevo, Russia
4 room house
Golubevo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
Selling a house 184.3 m ², with a plot of 5 hundred. Next to Kaliningrad, the first stop of …
$111,190
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/7
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 37.5 square meters. m on the 4th floor of a c…
$71,978
3 room apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
3 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 6/7
Cozy family three-bedroom apartment for sale. Rooms are isolated 14.7, 12.7 and 12.9 m2. Kit…
$146,705
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 10/12
For sale 1-room apartment with an area of 36.9 square meters. m on the 10th floor of a comfo…
$90,366
1 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/6
I will sell a stylish apartment by the sea in Zelenogradsk! Address: st. Gagarina, 87 Square…
$276,205
1 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 7/9
For sale 1-bedroom apartment, an area of 38.0 square meters. m on the 7th floor of a comfort…
$83,299
1 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 9/12
A studio apartment is sold, with an area of ​​23.8 square meters. m on the 9th floor of the …
$56,957
3 room apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
3 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/9
For sale 3 bedroom apartment in a large-panel house built in 1984. A landscaped and very gre…
$126,642
1 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 8/9
For sale studio apartment with an area of 21.6 square meters. m on the 8th floor of a comfor…
$53,288
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 6/10
$160,634
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/7
For sale 1-bedroom apartment with an area of 46.2 square meters. m on the 2nd floor of a com…
$103,323
1 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 9/9
For sale 1-bedroom apartment with an area of 34.6 square meters. m on the 9th floor of a com…
$63,964
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 4/7
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 48.2 square meters. m on the 4th floor of a c…
$95,044
1 room studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 10 m²
Floor 4/4
A compact bright 10 m2 studio is sold at walking distance 5 minutes from the metro. there…
$28,193
Room 3 rooms in Zimiticy, Russia
Room 3 rooms
Zimiticy, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale in a cozy, bright 3-room apartment 2 rooms, apartment area 58.1 sq. m., 2 sold room…
$26,081
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/12
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 36.1 square meters. m on the 5th floor of a c…
$70,021
1 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 6/9
For sale 1-bedroom apartment, an area of 37.8 square meters. m on the 6th floor of a comfort…
$65,356
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 4/12
$60,056
Apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
Apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/5
We bring to your attention apartments with an area of ​​31 m ², located in an excellent loca…
$69,494
