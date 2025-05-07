Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Saburovo, Russia

houses
25
25 properties total found
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 16 …
$448,531
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 28 …
$578,346
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 35 …
$582,420
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 18 …
$491,123
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 87 …
$573,800
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 85 …
$576,910
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 89 …
$675,711
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 54 …
$535,211
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 84 …
$576,910
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 40 …
$674,880
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 30 …
$577,946
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 15 …
$598,366
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 96 …
$442,189
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 97 …
$399,228
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 7 i…
$1,36M
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 17 …
$572,681
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 95 …
$570,248
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 81 …
$481,281
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 51 …
$600,003
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Sold cottage numbe…
$594,889
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 82 …
$577,404
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 98 …
$476,351
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 100…
$561,485
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Sold cottage numbe…
$673,256
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 99 …
$422,078
