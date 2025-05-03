Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Central Federal District, Russia

14 328 properties total found
1 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 2/30
For sale is a studio apartment with an area of 26.4 square meters. m on the 2nd floor of a c…
$131,230
1 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 33/42
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Premium residential compl…
$279,307
1 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
1 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 8/17
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort plus residential …
$99,830
3 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
3 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 17/19
For sale 3-room apartment with an area of 63.1 square meters. m on the 17th floor of a comfo…
$185,063
2 room apartment in Vnukovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Vnukovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 4/10
A2-room apartment is sold, an area of ​​40.9kv. MNA4-meatjedomavomfort-classes "Rodnekvartal…
$111,535
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 16/16
A2-room apartment is sold, an area of ​​47.0kv. MNA16-meatjed-dime-Klassavzhkhk "Prokshino."…
$189,883
3 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 30/30
For sale is a 3-room apartment with an area of 58.3 square meters. m on the 30th floor of a …
$259,302
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 12/16
A2-room apartment is sold, an area of ​​58.9kv. MNA12-meatjedomaFomfort-classes "Prokshino".…
$222,497
1 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 9/12
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Family mortgage without a rise in cost of 6% per annum! T…
$173,844
4 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
4 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 16/21
For sale is a 4-room apartment with an area of 67.1 square meters. m on the 16th floor of a …
$221,369
2 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
2 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 19/25
Maximum discounts for 100% payment. The building is completed! Direct sale from the develope…
$166,765
4 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
4 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/23
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$253,813
4 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
4 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 15/19
For sale 4-room apartment with an area of 77.8 square meters. m on the 15th floor of a comfo…
$211,170
1 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/4
25% discount at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comf…
$72,486
1 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 9/18
Studio apartment for sale, with an area of 28.7 square meters. m on the 9th floor of a comfo…
$137,892
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 17/17
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 49.1 square meters. m on the 17th floor of a …
$186,240
1 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 13/19
Solded studio, an area of ​​23.5kv. MNA13-meatjeomAcfort-classes "Scandinavia." Swurtsemic p…
$102,024
1 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
1 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 24/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Trade -in instead of the initial contribution - profitabl…
$120,047
3 room apartment in Vnukovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Vnukovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 7/10
The 3-room apartment is sold, an area of ​​62.0kv. Mnu 7-meatjed-like-like class a-classure …
$142,950
1 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 8/13
For sale 1-bedroom apartment with an area of 36.4 square meters. m on the 8th floor of a bus…
$149,317
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 8/14
A2-room apartment is sold, an area of ​​40.3 sq. Mnu 8-meatjed-like class a-classure "Scandi…
$154,535
4 room apartment in Sapronovo, Russia
4 room apartment
Sapronovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Floor 16/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Trade -in instead of the initial contribution - profitabl…
$235,590
5 room house in Martemanovo, Russia
5 room house
Martemanovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the agency database: 473-803, Kiev highway, 25 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…
$437,158
3 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 24/43
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$515,277
3 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
3 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 4/16
The 3-room apartment is sold, an area of ​​76.7 sq. Mnu 4-meatjed-like-like class a Keshino.…
$253,124
1 room apartment in Sapronovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Sapronovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 18/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Trade -in instead of the initial contribution - profitabl…
$106,656
4 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
4 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 106 m²
Floor 11/16
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sa…
$260,073
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 6/17
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 41.0 square meters. m on the 6th floor of a c…
$134,994
2 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 16/16
Продается 2-комнатная квартира 53,4 кв м на 16 этаже 16-этажного панельного дома в пешей дос…
$147,591
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 18/24
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 52.2 square meters. m on the 18th floor of a …
$187,609
