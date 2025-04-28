Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Lyubertsy
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Lyubertsy, Russia

apartments
229
228 properties total found
1 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 7/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$124,410
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 13/25
Only until the end of April, a family mortgage without margins with discounts up to 27% Maxi…
$124,736
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
2 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 20/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$176,630
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
2 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 22/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$176,630
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 15/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$125,978
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
2 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 19/24
Only until the end of April, a family mortgage without margins with discounts up to 27% Maxi…
$176,630
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 9/22
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$127,098
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
3 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 17/25
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$220,538
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
2 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 25/25
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$149,548
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
4 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 9/25
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$234,867
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
2 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 23/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The hull is down! Direct sale from the developer! Comfort…
$182,611
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
2 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 25/25
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$140,691
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
2 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 19/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The hull is down! Direct sale from the developer! Comfort…
$182,611
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
3 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 15/24
Only until the end of April, a family mortgage without margins with discounts up to 27% Maxi…
$205,048
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
2 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 23/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$168,466
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
4 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 84 m²
Floor 25/25
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$210,236
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
2 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 24/25
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The hull is down! Direct sale from the developer! Comfort…
$168,259
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
2 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 7/25
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$181,281
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
3 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 25/25
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$212,350
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 9/25
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$115,150
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
4 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 88 m²
Floor 21/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$212,860
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 14/22
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$130,757
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
2 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 23/25
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$168,014
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 12/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$125,885
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
3 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 24/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$203,975
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
2 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 20/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$176,630
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
2 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 5/25
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$174,875
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 10/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$119,425
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
2 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 16/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$176,630
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
2 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 5/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$147,287
Leave a request

Properties features in Lyubertsy, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go