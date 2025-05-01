Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Svetlogorsk, Russia

apartments
22
houses
6
28 properties total found
2 room apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/5
Great apartment for organizing a successful daily rent business! I will sell a 2-room apartm…
$86,849
4 room apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
4 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/5
"Quiet Harbor" is a modern apart-complex located in one of the most picturesque and peaceful…
$90,996
1 room apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/5
"Quiet Harbor" is a modern apart-complex located in one of the most picturesque and peaceful…
$124,472
4 room house in Svetlogorsk, Russia
4 room house
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer the purchase of Townhouse on the coast of the Baltic Sea in the city of Svetlogorsk…
$212,691
2 room apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/7
Apartments of Baden-Baden Where is it better to buy property in Svetlogorsk? In the center o…
$237,080
3 room apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer you an apartment of 93 m2, located in an excellent location. These apartments are l…
$177,243
2 room apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer to your attention an apartment of 48.6 m2, located in an excellent location. These …
$93,348
5 room house in Svetlogorsk, Russia
5 room house
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 3
A three -story building is sold S = 157M2+ the attic floor S = 20M2 in Lublino (to Kaliningr…
$94,529
2 room apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/7
It is proposed for sale 2-room apartment in Svetlogorsk, located in the excellent area of ​​…
$155,974
2 room apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 5/5
"Quiet Harbor" is a modern apart-complex located in one of the most picturesque and peaceful…
$113,376
1 room apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 5/8
Svetlogorsk is beautiful in any season of the year. When the elements are raging, it is beau…
$89,803
4 room house in Svetlogorsk, Russia
4 room house
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer your attention to the sale of the project "Miracle" in the KP "Pereslavskie dachas"…
$118,162
1 room apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/5
"Quiet Harbor" is a modern apart-complex located in one of the most picturesque and peaceful…
$123,928
House in Svetlogorsk, Russia
House
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential building for sale in Svetlogorsk - 2 right on the seashore in a green massif. Ob…
$202,081
2 room apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 4/5
Resort real estate on the Baltic coast. Today I present to your attention a chic two-level a…
$180,929
1 room apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/7
I will sell a 1-room apartment in the house of 2020 of the construction in the new residenti…
$63,807
Apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
Apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 7/7
It is proposed for sale a studio apartment in the city of Svetlogorsk (developer Setl Esteit…
$53,173
2 room apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 6/7
I will sell a 2-room apartment with a total area of ​​56 square meters. m in the most demand…
$142,976
3 room apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Floor 4/5
Your cozy corner in Svetlogorsk 3: a penthouse of 124.4 m2 with comfort for the whole family…
$282,407
4 room apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
4 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Floor 9/9
Luxury penthouse with stunning views of the lake and underground Parking for 2 cars in Svetl…
$472,635
2 room apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 5/5
Svetlogorsk is beautiful in any season of the year. Today I present to your attention a spac…
$107,679
1 room apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/7
One-bedroom apartment for sale in the Forest Fairy Tale residential complex in the city of t…
$88,621
8 room house in Svetlogorsk, Russia
8 room house
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 455 m²
Number of floors 2
A complex of two houses in the resort city of Svetlogorsk in an environmentally friendly pic…
$1,77M
Apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
Apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer you an apartment of 31 m2, located in an excellent location. These apartments are l…
$64,989
3 room apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 4/5
Resort real estate on the Baltic coast. Today I present to your attention an original two-le…
$228,696
Townhouse 4 rooms in Svetlogorsk, Russia
Townhouse 4 rooms
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhaus in the city of Svetlogorsk in a respectable area of ​​cottage development. A house …
$141,676
2 room apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 4/7
Which property to choose for investment or residence in Svetlogorsk? Where's the best beach?…
$90,985
3 room apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
3 room apartment in Svetlogorsk, in the new microdistrict of Svetlogorsk 3, low -rise buildi…
$147,702
