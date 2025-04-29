Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Leningrad Oblast
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Leningrad Oblast, Russia

Vsevolozhsk
514
Gatchina
29
Dubrovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
3
Dubrovka
3
Show more
652 properties total found
1 room apartment in Taytsy, Russia
1 room apartment
Taytsy, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale one-room apartment with furniture and appliances, in excellent condition, with repa…
$37,766
Leave a request
House in Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer a beautiful plot with a house and a bath in the Volosovsky district of SNT Health (…
$36,313
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 10/12
For sale 1-bedroom apartment, an area of 37.0 square meters. m on the 10th floor of a comfor…
$88,688
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kudrovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Kudrovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 6/16
To m. Dybenko 20 minutes on foot or 10 minutes by transport. The historic center is 20 minut…
$69,933
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 9/12
For sale 1-bedroom apartment with an area of 33.1 square meters. m on the 9th floor of a com…
$77,682
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 9/14
Apartment from the builder in the rented house! Mortgage from 6%, suitable for both family a…
$104,210
Leave a request
Apartment in Murino, Russia
Apartment
Murino, Russia
Area 84 m²
Chic 3 -room apartment for sale `Three Whales 1` Two bathrooms, balcony, loggia. Three equiv…
$80,142
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 11/12
For sale 1-bedroom apartment with an area of 36.8 square meters. m on the 11th floor of a co…
$76,089
Leave a request
2 room house in Bolsevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Bolsevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 99
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
I will sell an excellent winter house in the village of Bryukhovitsa Volosov district. The h…
$36,297
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 8/12
For sale studio apartment, an area of 22.9 square meters. m on the 8th floor of a comfort cl…
$50,521
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 12/12
For sale 1-bedroom apartment with an area of 36.8 square meters. m on the 12th floor of a co…
$76,433
Leave a request
House in Klopickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Klopickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a residential house built in 1963 on a land plot of 15 acres of IZHS. (without surv…
$15,729
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 8/12
For sale studio apartment, an area of 20.5 square meters. m on the 8th floor of a comfort cl…
$46,449
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 7/7
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 38.1 square meters. m on the 7th floor of a c…
$63,892
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/7
For sale 1-bedroom apartment, an area of 33.9 square meters. m on the 3rd floor of a comfort…
$58,587
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 6/12
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 46.9 square meters. m on the 6th floor of a c…
$100,751
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 6/12
For sale studio apartment, an area of 21.3 square meters. m on the 6th floor of a comfort cl…
$50,206
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 8/12
For sale 1-bedroom apartment, an area of 33.0 square meters. m on the 8th floor of a comfort…
$75,562
Leave a request
4 room house in Rahinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
4 room house
Rahinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale a plot of 10.2 acres with a residential house in a small inhabited gardening "Garda…
$96,793
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Zaporozskoe, Russia
4 room apartment
Zaporozskoe, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/4
Price down. I suggest buying a spacious four-room apartment in Zaporozhye p. Priozersky dist…
$58,076
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 4/12
For sale studio apartment with an area of 20.6 square meters. m on the 4th floor of a comfor…
$58,300
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 5/7
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 37.5 square meters. m on the 5th floor of a c…
$63,176
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/12
For sale 1-bedroom apartment, an area of 37.2 square meters. m on the 3rd floor of a comfort…
$85,715
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/7
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 48.4 square meters. m on the 3rd floor of a c…
$77,276
Leave a request
3 room house in Gatchinsky District, Russia
3 room house
Gatchinsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale a country house 5 km from Gatchina, log, roof-soft tiles.The house with a total area…
$96,793
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 8/12
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 55.5 square meters. m on the 8th floor of a c…
$114,652
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 7/12
For sale studio apartment, an area of 21.3 square meters. m on the 7th floor of a comfort cl…
$50,374
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 4/12
For sale studio apartment, an area of 21.4 square meters. m on the 4th floor of a comfort cl…
$50,100
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 10/12
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 39.6 square meters. m on the 10th floor of a …
$72,693
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Taytsy, Russia
1 room apartment
Taytsy, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/2
The apartment is clean, cozy in a quiet area, sold with partial furniture and a refrigerator…
$36,902
Leave a request

Property types in Leningrad Oblast

apartments
houses

Properties features in Leningrad Oblast, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go